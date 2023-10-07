Open Startup successfully concludes 3 days of training, the TOT for Coaches Senegal, bringing together 40 coaches and startups, thus strengthening the Senegalese entrepreneurial ecosystem

DAKAR, Senegal, October 6, 2023 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Training of trainers for coaches (TOT for Coaches), a collaborative initiative of Open Startup (OST) in partnership with renowned experts from the University Columbia of New York, successfully completed its mission in Senegal. Over three days, this remarkable gathering attracted a diverse assembly of 40 participants, bringing together startups, coaches, ecosystem influencers and partners in an inspiring platform for knowledge exchange.

The program has been carefully developed to strengthen coaching skills and boost support for entrepreneurship. Participants immersed themselves in Lean Startup methodology, honed their problem-solving skills, and explored essential aspects of business modeling. The event also featured exciting discussions on investment trends and the startup support ecosystem, providing valuable insights into the landscape Senegalese entrepreneur.

Senegal, with its thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, benefited from the expertise of Columbia University trainers, who shared ideas and strategies to provide more effective support to entrepreneurs, thereby boosting business growth and ensuring their success.

Capacity building within the Senegalese entrepreneurship support system was an essential element of this training. Professionals have been equipped with tools and knowledge to provide more targeted and effective assistance to emerging businesses and startups. The training also served as a unique platform for knowledge exchange, networking, idea sharing and collaboration, thus contributing to the enrichment of the Senegalese entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Ms. Houda Ghozzi, CEO of Open Startup, said: “The TOT for Coaches in Senegal reaffirms our commitment to nourishing and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in this region.”

Participants in the TOT program in Senegal received certificates of participation from Columbia Engineering of New York, in recognition of their commitment to advancing the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

In addition, OST implements its program of pre-seed acceleration in Senegal and the call for applications for startups in early-stage is now open. All interested startups can apply via this link: https://www.f6s.com/ost-program-senegal-2023-startups-form/apply

Among the program partners are AfricaGrow, Columbia Engineering, Columbia Business School, the United States Embassy in Tunis, the AfricInvest group, the General Delegation for Rapid Entrepreneurship of Women and Youth – DER/FJ, the 3FPT ( Vocational and Technical Training Financing Fund), Concree (Wecomcom), the American University of Science and Technology of Dakar (DAUST) and the École Supérieure Polytechnique (official) (ESP)

About OST :

Open Startup (OST) is a non-profit organization that serves as a regional hub for start-ups in North Africa and the Middle East. OST’s mission is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by providing access to resources, networks and mentorship across continents. Through its various programs, OST supports startups and entrepreneurs in the creation and growth of their businesses, thereby promoting economic growth and job creation in the region.

