open to registrations – Companies

open to registrations – Companies

Now in its seventh edition, the brokerage eventorganized by Enterprise europe network is an appointment dedicated to the B2B software sector. This year the event will take place over three days. On 8 and 9 May 2023 in person in Vienna and on 10 May online.

Opportunities

The event offers the opportunity to find new business and research partners, the program includes speeches from companies such as: Software AG, KTM, Red Hat, TU Wien as well as workshops on various topics including metaverse, feature development, IP strategy, security.

The days of the event will be organized in attendance at the Vienna City Hall with this division: 08/05 brokerage event in attendance and 09/05 startup pitching battle and workshop. Online on the event platform on 10/05 is scheduled for virtual brokerage event and the workshop.

Remote participation in the day of 10 May 2023 is free, while entry to the event in presence is subject to a fee. Registration is possible until 8 May 2023. For companies based in Emilia-Romagna it will be possible to select Art-ER as a local support office to receive support before, during and after the event.

> Sign up at the link

> Event site

