Open to Wonder and social reactions – breaking latest news

The social reactions a Open to Wonder, the new international tourism promotion campaign of the Ministry of Tourism and Enit, were not long in coming. And be the minister Daniela Santanche that the communication agency that oversaw its creation, Armando Headhave responded to the many criticisms leveled against the advertising campaign.

ANSA and DataMediaHub analyzed online conversations (social media + online news + blogs and forums) on the topic from the day before the launch to midnight yesterday.

In the time span considered, the online citations related to Open to Meraviglia were just over 18 thousand, by over 3 thousand unique authors, whose contents have involved (with likes + reactions + comments and shares) more than 155 thousand subjects. The peak was on April 23 in the morning, when it emerged that the domain with the claim of the campaign had not been registered, and on April 24 in the afternoon, when it was discovered that part of the promotional video had been shot abroad, in Slovenia, and not in Italy.

Despite the relatively modest volumes, the media echo was significant and in fact the citations generated a potential reach, the so-called ‘opportunity to be seen’ (the opportunity they theoretically had on the basis of these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content related to the campaign), of over 5.3 billion impressions. The actual range can be reasonably estimated to be at 265 million impressions, of effective visualizations of content related to the topic in question, thanks to the media coverage recorded. Every Italian would have been exposed more than four times to content on the subject.

Online conversations have a clear prevalence of negative connotations as regards the sentiment, the share of emotions and, precisely, feelings contained in the online verbalizations on the matter. Also some inaccurate translations and the alleged purchase of followers on Instagram by @Venereitalia23, i.e. the official profile of the campaign (linked to the site http://Italia.it) have generated many adverse reactions.

The impression is that, however, these are conversations generated mainly by insiders. It is no coincidence that among the professions declared by those who mostly participated in the online debate we find that of journalist, author/writer, and also marketing, with communication professionals who were particularly critical of the ironic thanks from Armando Testa, who bought a page on the Corriere della Sera to reply to the criticisms received for the promotional campaign created by the agency.

On the other hand, however, it should not be overlooked that many foreign newspapers, including the British The Guardian they have taken up and amplified the ‘lightness’ of the campaign launch.