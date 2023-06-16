Open up employment channels and do a good job in employment guidance

Carry out visits to enterprises to expand jobs, open up employment channels, improve the service system, do a good job in employment guidance, help needy groups, implement the “Great Aspirations and Navigation Plan”, expand grassroots employment space, and guide graduates to work at the grassroots level…to do a good job in the 2023 class For the employment of graduates, colleges and universities in various places closely integrate with reality, innovate ideas and measures, and do everything possible to escort graduates’ job hunting.

Expand job resources

Accurate docking of supply and demand

“The school invited relevant units from Luliang City, Shanxi Province to come to the school for recruitment presentations, and held a special job fair for agriculture, forestry and water conservancy, which provided suitable employment opportunities and met my employment needs.” After graduation, he returned to his hometown of Shanxi to work. The employment aspirations of Shi Yifei, a 2023 master graduate from the University of Science and Technology. After participating in the special job fair in Luliang City, Shanxi Province organized by the school, she was successfully admitted by a subordinate unit of the Fenyang City Agriculture and Rural Bureau.

Luo Jianfeng, director of the Employment Guidance Center of Northwest A&F University, introduced that the school has given full play to its advantages in cultivating agricultural and forestry professionals, and sent invitations to the organization departments of the central and western cities for the talent recruitment season. More than 30 cities were invited to the school to carry out policy promotion and special recruitment. At the same time, a series of special recruitment activities of “Small, Fine, Specialized and Excellent” were created. Various colleges and institutes took the lead in mobilizing experts, professors, outstanding alumni and other forces to actively invite 126 enterprises, institutions, and scientific research institutes to enter the school to hold small special recruitment fairs, providing There are more than 2,800 jobs.

Effectively expanding job resources and accurately matching supply and demand are important prerequisites for doing a good job in the employment of college graduates. The reporter learned from an interview that colleges and universities in various places have made great efforts to develop market-oriented and socialized employment channels, give full play to the role of policy-based job absorption, and better match the employment needs of graduates.

Tianjin pays attention to open source and job development, and has established a special employment class for college graduates led by the Municipal Education Commission and composed of 28 commissions, organizations, and bureaus including the Municipal Organization Department, the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, and the Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. policy positions, an increase of 10.3% over last year. At the same time, the “Special Action for Visiting Enterprises, Expanding Jobs and Promoting Employment” was incorporated into the employment quality evaluation system, which drove members of the city’s colleges and universities to visit more than 9,000 companies and find more than 70,000 jobs.

Heilongjiang Province gives full play to the role of the main channel of campus recruitment, and strives to create a “4 1” model of campus recruitment, that is, 1 lecture every day, 1 medium-sized job fair every week, 1 large-scale job fair every half month, and 1 “emotional job fair” every month. Department of Black Land·Employment in Longjiang” job fair. At present, more than 5,100 provincial-level campus job fairs and presentations have been held, and more than 10,000 online job fairs and presentations have been held. In addition, according to the area where the school is located, the employment alliance of colleges and universities in the area is established to promote the sharing of employment information and resources.

How to build a working mechanism to promote employment for all employees and form a joint force? Hebei Communications Vocational and Technical College has established a two-level college student career development association. More than 400 college students from 48 majors actively participate in social research on supply and demand, job information collection and sharing, and recruitment activities. Organizational guarantees and other activities. “We hope that through these measures, we will help students understand the market demand early, accurately match the job requirements, and realize the ‘seamless connection’ between school study and internship employment.” The relevant person in charge of the school’s admissions and employment department said.

Focus on job search issues

Accurate Q&A

Colleges and universities in various places have implemented the “one-to-one” assistance responsibility system, implemented the “Hongzhi Navigation Plan” training program for key groups, innovated employment guidance services, and promoted employment guidance to cover more graduates.

Strengthen uninterrupted employment services and enhance professionalism.

The job search consultation between Mei Chunmiao, a graduate of Chongqing Normal University, and Zhong Min, an employment guidance expert, lasted for three years. “From the initial college career planning, to discovering my own shining points, to the job-seeking consultation in the senior year, Mr. Zhong Min continued and patiently provided me with detailed services.” Under Zhong Min’s continuous encouragement and guidance, Mei Chun Miao successfully entered Fujian Longyan Peking University Affiliated Experimental School and became an English teacher.

Chongqing has established an expert database for employment and entrepreneurship guidance in colleges and universities, including nearly 300 experts from enterprises, industries, and colleges and universities. According to the person in charge of the Employment Guidance Service Center for College Graduates in Chongqing, experts from the expert database provide more than 200 tour lectures and more than 20 online live broadcasts for colleges and universities every year, directly serve more than 100,000 students, and provide more than 10,000 personalized consultations Second-rate.

Strengthening employment guidance services is an important starting point for the education system to do a good job in the employment of graduates, which will help graduates clarify their career intentions, prepare for employment early, and enhance their employment competitiveness. In this regard, the Ministry of Education relied on the national college student employment service platform to continuously broadcast 35 “Internet + Employment Guidance” public welfare live classes, and intensively held 78 “24365 Online Recruitment” activities. More than 111,000 participating employers provided jobs More than 5.8 million pieces of information.

Innovatively carry out employment guidance services and strive for accuracy.

“How to go through the formalities of household registration, files, and party and group relations when going to grass-roots employment?” “What is the ‘Three Supports and One Support’ plan?” To solve the problems and confusions, Anhui Province compiled and released the “Hundred Questions on Employment Policy for College Graduates” to strengthen the promotion of employment policies and provide precise employment guidance and assistance for graduates.

At the same time, the Anhui Provincial Department of Education and the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security have established systems for regular consultations, direct information reporting, statistical analysis, project linkage, and follow-up evaluation, and established a provincial, municipal, and university contact consultation mechanism and work scheduling mechanism to coordinate the advancement of jobs. Potential tapping, promotion and implementation work, practical and detailed employment guidance services.

Caring for and helping key employment groups increases heartwarming.

Focusing on the actual difficulties of students, colleges and universities in various places have detailed assistance measures, adopted diversified, personalized, and targeted employment service plans, and continued to provide “warm” and “uninterrupted” employment care and assistance to help graduates find jobs. satisfactory work.

Yibin College specially developed the school-based textbook “Employment Guidance for Key Groups of College Students” for graduates of key groups, requiring counselors and employment guidance teachers to refer to it to learn and improve their guidance service capabilities. “Through activities such as the “Ten Ones” of party building, the school has built a bridge for the party committee, the general branch, the branch, and party members to contact students, and implemented the “one-to-one” employment guidance service.” The relevant person in charge of Yibin College said that poverty-stricken families, Graduates from low-income families and zero-employment families have a strong willingness to seek jobs, but some graduates have difficulties such as lack of confidence and skills in job hunting, and high economic pressure in job hunting. The college regularly conducts employability improvement training to enhance students’ employment confidence and job-seeking skills.

Encourage grassroots employment

Optimize service assurance

The grass-roots level is a big stage for college graduates to grow and become talents, and it is also an important channel to absorb college graduates for employment. The Ministry of Education and other relevant departments have launched a series of policy measures to actively guide graduates to grass-roots employment.

Pay attention to employment education and strengthen value guidance.

“Teacher, I want to go out of the mountains and go to university like you.” When Zhao Shihao, a student from Northeast Normal University, went to Guizhou to teach, the local children pulled up his clothes and said, which made him firm in his belief in being a good teacher. . The university has participated in teaching support for more than 20 times in four years. Now Zhao Shihao has successfully signed an employment agreement and is about to take the stage. “Practicing the school motto of ‘Diligence and Innovation, Being a Teacher by Example’, I am determined to be a good guide for students to grow and become talents.” Zhao Shihao said.

Northeast Normal University actively guides normal students to experience and adapt to the work of teachers in advance through the “Normal University-Local Government-Primary and Primary Schools” cooperative teacher education model, and strengthens the belief and determination of “strengthening teachers to serve the country”. At the same time, actively publicize relevant policies such as grassroots employment and staying in the province for employment, issue proposals for grassroots employment, select advanced models of graduates for grassroots employment, and set up “East Normal University Employment Micro Classroom”, led by the person in charge of the “Golden Course” for employment and entrepreneurship in colleges and universities across the country Lectures, focusing on the interpretation of grassroots employment policies, interview skills, etc., to guide students to establish a career ideal of rooting at the grassroots and teaching for life.

This year, the Ministry of Education launched the first “Grassroots Employment Excellence Award” recommendation activity, and a total of 398 outstanding college graduates and 60 outstanding instructors were awarded. Colleges and universities across the country have carried out in-depth employment and education themed education activities focusing on “views of success, career, and employment” to guide college graduates to establish correct employment values, choose careers and jobs based on reality, and encourage graduates to take root in the grassroots , Contribute to the grassroots.

Improve service guarantee and support talent development.

Ma Mengke, an undergraduate student at Central South University, is about to report to Tibet as a grassroots civil servant. She firmly said: “Go to the grassroots level and expand the vast world, so that you can apply what you have learned and realize your self-worth.”

In order to encourage graduates to go to grassroots frontlines and western regions for employment, Central South University strives to improve the incentive mechanism, establishes the “Volunteer Support National Defense Construction Award” and “Volunteer Service Western Construction Award”, and implements preferential policies such as tuition compensation for grassroots employment. At the same time, the school established a career selection ability training experimental center, focusing on the internship practice of grassroots party and government departments, grassroots work practices, public institutions and military civilian recruitment preparations, and launched a series of special plans such as “Spark Project”, “Liaoyuan Project” and “Spring Breeze Project”. , to provide students with personalized job-seeking ability training packages.

“To guide graduates to take root in the countryside and dedicate themselves, we need to do a good job in policy service guarantee.” The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Education said. For example, Shaanxi Province implements the policy of compensation for grassroots employment and tuition fees, giving play to the demonstration and leading role of grassroots projects such as “special post teachers”, “three branches and one support” and “Western Plan”; provides entrepreneurship guidance service funds, sets up entrepreneurship funds, and guides graduates to go to “Qin Chuangyuan” incubation base for job hunting and entrepreneurship, enriching students’ entrepreneurial experience.

It is reported that the Ministry of Education will continue to carry out the “100-day sprint” campaign for the employment of 2023 college graduates from May to August, starting from the policy publicity campaign, precise job development campaign, accelerated recruitment campaign, online recruitment campaign, and heart-warming guidance campaign , key assistance actions and other aspects, take multiple measures to promote the smooth and early employment of college graduates.

"People's Daily" (version 14, June 16, 2023)

