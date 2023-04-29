OpenAI fulfills the prescriptions of the Privacy Guarantor

The ChatGpt service has been reactivated in Italy: it was announced by the Californian company OpenAI. The reaction of the Privacy Guarantor.

OpenAI has reactivated the artificial intelligence service ChatGpt in Italy after having complied with the provisions indicated by the Privacy Guarantor. What are the changes introduced by the California-based company and what changes for Italian users?

ChatGpt, service reactivated in Italy: OpenAI has complied with the requirements of the Privacy Guarantor

Reactivated the ChatGpt service in Italy. The news regarding artificial intelligence that speaks almost like a human was broken by OpenAI i.e. the company made in California, advocate of the technological revolution. The announcement came two days before the deadline – April 30 – imposed by Privacy guarantor Italian to adopt a series of measures aimed at adapting the service to European regulations on the protection of personal data (Gdpr).

The Guarantor, last April 12, had sent to OpenAI a list of requirements on transparency and treatment of sensitive information. The company has already made the first changes operational, as evidenced by the updated privacy policies prominently displayed on the ChatGpt site and login page. For example, a age verification filter specific for Italy, a form with which European citizens – users and non-users – can request to exclude their personal data from algorithm training or the deletion of incorrect information.

“ChatGpt is back available to our users in Italy, we are excited to welcome them back and remain committed to protecting their privacy,” the company announced. Early adopters who returned to the service were greeted by the bot exclaiming, “I am felice to be back!”

The stop of the Privacy Guarantor

The Guarantor had imposed it stop at the service last March 31, urging OpenAI not to exploit the data of Italians and revealing numerous violations of the legislation on sensitive information. Following the provision, the Californian company has decided suspend ChatGpt, starting a negotiation between the parties that prompted the Guarantor to formulate various prescriptions for the service such as “displaying clear information on the processing of personal data, providing a filter system for Under13s, allowing both users and non-users to exclude their personal data from the training of the algorithm and to give people the possibility to correct any incorrect answers about themselves given by the chatbot, the conversation algorithm”.

OpenAI immediately showed itself open to the possibility of introducing changes. In recent days, in fact, he has released a update which allows users to disable chat history to exclude conversation data from algorithm training. This was a first step which was followed by other initiatives listed by the same company.

“Authority expresses satisfaction for the measures taken […] steps forward to combine technological progress with respect for rights and hopes that society will continue along this path”, wrote the Guarantor in a note following the first changes made by OpenAI.