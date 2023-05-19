OpenAI launches its popular ChatGPT application for iOS

OpenAI on Thursday launched an app of its popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, for iOS in the United States and said it would soon announce it for Android devices as well.

This app responds to voice prompts, syncs the history users have had from other devices, and it’s free. Though ChatGPT Plus subscribers have exclusive access to the capabilities of GPT-4, the company’s latest version of generative AI.

ChatGPT for IOS

Unlike the web system, this app features Whisper, OpenAI’s open source speech recognition system, which enables voice input.

“With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we are taking another step towards our mission by transforming cutting-edge research into useful tools that empower people while making them more accessible,” the company says in a statement.

For now, the app works on both iPhone and iPad in the United States, but OpenAI will expand to other countries “in the coming weeks.”

ChatGPT was released to the public last November and soon gained huge popularity. According to some specialized media, the chatbot attracted 100 million users, although OpenAI never confirmed these figures.

This year Microsoft invested in OpenAI and started collaborating with the company: Microsoft’s AI chatbot, Bing, is powered by GPT-4 and Dall-e technology, both developed by OpenAI.

