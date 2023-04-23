“Opening a Book is Beneficial for Reading in Hongkou”: Hongkou District Launches “4.23” World Book Day Activities

People’s Daily Online, Shanghai, April 23 (Mu Yifan) In order to further promote reading for all, build Hongkou with a fragrance of books, and comprehensively enhance the soft power of Hongkou City, today, the main venue of the “4.23” World Book Day event in Hongkou District in 2023 will be held at the North Bund The Jiantou Bookstore in Binjiang held the event.

The “4.23” World Book Day event in Hongkou District, with the theme of “Opening a book is beneficial to see Hongkou”, is directed by the Propaganda Department of the Hongkou District Party Committee, hosted by the Hongkou District Press, Publishing and Film Management Office, and the Hongkou District Culture and Tourism Bureau. It will be carried out simultaneously by multiple cultural units in the country. At the event site at the main venue, the relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Hongkou District Party Committee introduced the development of the promotion of national reading in Hongkou District in recent years and the characteristics of this year’s “World Book Day” activities in Hongkou District.

Wu Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hongkou District Committee and Minister of Propaganda, attended the event and held the unveiling ceremony for the pre-release of the book “Shanghai Ji” together with Zhang Quan, General Manager of Jiantou Bookstore Investment Co., Ltd. of China Construction Investment Corporation. Following the compilation and publication of “Jiangnan Ji” in 2020, the book “Shanghai Ji” will be published in mid-2023. The book covers the speeches of the three-season series of “Jiantou Book Club · Surging North Bund” in 2017, “Historical Shanghai”, 2021 “Tide Shanghai”, and 2022 “Shanghai Fireworks”, from 16 scholars with different backgrounds. It shows the turbulent history of Shanghai, the thought of being inclusive of all rivers, and the real and eye-catching fireworks of citizens. After the unveiling ceremony, the premiere of the themed promotional film was held on the spot, and then the opening activities of the reading club series “Your King Lives in the Yangtze River” in the 11th season of “Jiantou Reading Club · Surging North Bund” started.

At the event site, the relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Hongkou District Committee also introduced the overall situation of the 2023 Hongkou District “4.23” World Book Day activities in the whole district to the media, readers and online audience. This event unites 5 physical bookstores in the district, the Four Memorial Halls of the Communist Party of China, Hongkou District Libraries (libraries in each street), Hongkou District New Era Civilization, Jinmao North Bund Tourism Public Service Center, Shanghai Huoshan School and other units, With “National Reading” as the main axis, various activities are held simultaneously at multiple points. In the past week, various reading activities have entered communities, bookstores, and schools, offering wonderful reading experiences to different readers.

(Editors in charge: Mu Yifan, Xuan Zhaoqiang)