The Gabonese capital is hosting the “One Forest Summit 2023” from March 1 to 2, 2023. This is a crucial step in mobilizing the international community to face the climate emergency, announced during the COP27 in Egypt . Heads of State, ministers, scientists, experts and representatives of international organizations and civil society meet to implement a common ambition: to preserve the forests of the three major basins and promote sustainable development. This Wednesday, March 1 marks the opening of the ministerial segment.

Hélène DOUBIDJI in Libreville for Togotopnews

Co-organized by the Gabonese Republic and the French Republic, the “One Forest Summit 2023” serves, among other things, as a platform for governments and stakeholders to protect vital carbon resources and biodiversity.

Indeed, Gabon’s efforts to preserve its ecosystems have made it, on the one hand, a model of environmental protection on a global scale, and on the other hand, the first African country to be paid for the protection of its forests.

“The climate crisis affects people over a long period of time,” said Lee White, Minister of Water and Forests of Gabon, who said that forests represent a potential 20 to 30% of the solution to climate change.

For the French Secretary of State, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, this “One Forest Summit” is an important step which does not aim to have new political declarations adopted but it is a summit of action, a summit of solution.

ONE FOREST SUMMIT builds on previous One Planet Summits

The One Forest Summit was announced at COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh by President Emmanuel Macron and President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Based on the experience of previous One Planet summits, this summit aims to lead to new commitments and concrete initiatives on the advancement of knowledge and the promotion of scientific cooperation on forest ecosystems; the promotion of sustainable value chains in the forest sector and the development of innovative sources of financing, in particular by exploring market-based solutions for biodiversity conservation.

If the first day of the summit marks the opening of the ministerial segment, the second day, March 2, will be devoted to the high-level sequence of the One Forest Summit, bringing together Heads of State and Government on the subject of the Congo and common challenges faced by the African, Amazonian and Asian tropical forest basins.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Libreville on Wednesday evening. His counterparts Faustin Archange Touadéra (Central Africa), Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (Chad), Denis Sassou-Nguesso (Congo-Brazzaville), and Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea) will also be there.

It should be noted that Gabon is part of the Congo Basin, the second largest tropical forest in the world after the Amazon. The country lies on the equator and about 88% of its land is covered by rainforest with rich and varied wildlife. Thus, the country has the largest herd of forest elephants (95,000); species now critically endangered. Among other endangered species, Gabon has around 30,000 gorillas and chimpanzees. In addition, approximately 10,000 plant species have been identified in Gabon.