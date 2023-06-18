Home » Opening of enrollments in the Scholastic Services of the Right to Study. School meals, transport, pre-school services
Opening of enrollments in the Scholastic Services of the Right to Study. School meals, transport, pre-school services

Opening of enrollments in the Scholastic Services of the Right to Study. School meals, transport, pre-school services

SCHOOL AND FAMILIES – From Wednesday 21 June to Wednesday 26 July 2023


Ferrara, 06/17/2023. From 21 June 2023 to 26 July 2023 it is possible to register for school meals, school transport and pre-school services for state kindergartens, primary and lower secondary schools, by accessing the portal [email protected] with the SPID or CIE credentials of the declaring parent.

“Important services to ensure pupils’ access to the school system, from July 2022 subject to a new regulation drawn up with the aim of simplifying the regulatory system with greater attention to user needs, in particular the expansion of some services such as for example, the pre-school for a better reconciliation of families’ life times. The innovations introduced concern, among others, the introduction of specific actions to combat arrears and provide for regular payments as a requirement for access.”

As the commissioner Kusiac who invites you to contact for information at SINGLE POINT FOR ACCESS TO SCHOOL SERVICES by writing to the address [email protected] or call the numbers 0532814154 0532814155 0532814160

Information relating to individual services (school meals, transport, pre-school) is available on website edufe.it to the dedicated pages.

The calendar published on this page indicates the further weekly openings of the registration portal, starting from mid-September 2023 until November 2023.

