ROMANO Canavese

In mid-August padel enthusiasts will be able to challenge each other with the first exchanges of shots on the new playing field of the Orange Sport Center in Romano. Less than ten months after the announcement of the new sports center in the large area of ​​the municipal sports facilities of the Canton of Gurgo, between the capital and the Roman fraction of Cascine, a first part of the structures, designed and financed by the private partners of the new Orange Canavese company, on the approximately 24 thousand square meters of the area of ​​via Sant’Isidoro, obtained in recent months in concession for 30 years by the Romano city council. “Our program foresees the opening of the first of the three Padel playing fields by August 15th – anticipated the director of the company, Mirko Saccuman – and the inauguration of the first part of the new sports center in September, when it will be completed. the installation of the three padel courts. Initially the new activity, not only of the Padel, can only be done outdoors, with hourly rates similar to those adopted in the other playgrounds already active in the Canavese area, pending further economic resources to finance the second lot, which it concerns the coverage of the camps and the reception and service areas, and represents over half of the expenditure ».

The first batch of works consisted in the construction of the concrete base platform, entrusted to the artisan construction company of the surveyor Renato Paola of Perosa Canavese, and in the laying of the three playgrounds created by the specialized company Nicma Group and supplied by the Padel Corporation. di Iesi, for a cost equal to half of the overall budget (365 thousand euros). The remaining part of the expense is due to the subsequent construction – whose works are still to be entrusted – of a removable iron structure (therefore removable and without environmental impact) of about 800 square meters, covering the three padel fields (number minimum required by the sports authorities to be able to host official sporting events) of the new reception services, including tribune and terrace for guests, executive offices, bar and shopping area for sporting goods, infirmary and toilets. –