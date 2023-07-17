Home » Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to fight against impunity and support the process of transitional justice in the DRC
Opening of the symposium on forensic medicine to fight against impunity and support the process of transitional justice in the DRC

“Fight effectively against impunity and support the process of transitional justice in the DRC”, is the main objective of the very first international symposium on forensic medicine which opened its doors in Kinshasa on Monday 17 July. This symposium, which ends on Wednesday July 19, has the theme “issues and challenges of legal medicine in the Democratic Republic of Congo”.

This symposium, organized by the University of Kinshasa, in partnership with the agencies of the United Nations system, in particular the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

This forum also aims to put in place a national strategy for the development and strengthening of national capacities in forensic medicine.

The symposium will also identify the different mechanisms and opportunities for developing fields of competence and structures in the field of legal medicine in the DRC. Ninety-eight people including thirty-five women took part.

This symposium has the participation of several professionals composed of forensic scientists, ballisticians, jurists, lawyers, researchers, students, …

A roadmap setting out the concrete actions to be carried out for the development and strengthening of national capacities in the discipline of forensic medicine will be adopted at the end of the work.

