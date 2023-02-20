The third meeting of the 16th CPPCC in Xinhui District opened.

Jiangmen Daily News (Text/Photo Reporter/Feng Yaojun) Struggle hard to find a new chapter, and gather strength to forge ahead on a new journey. Yesterday (February 19), the third meeting of the 16th Jiangmen Xinhui District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference opened. Xinhui District Committee Secretary Lin Xibo, District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Liu Bing, District People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Secretary and Director Zheng Zucai attended the meeting.

District CPPCC Party Secretary and Chairman Zhang Hua, District CPPCC Vice-Chairmen Xie Huiwen, Bai Yunmei, Liu Ning, Tan Shengjiao, Su Weixiong, and District CPPCC Secretary-General Mo Honghui sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Leaders of Xinhui District Dai Peng, Zheng Lisen, Sun Yewei, Huang Yanfen, as well as relevant leaders of the District Commission for Discipline Inspection, the People’s Court, and the People’s Procuratorate attended the meeting to congratulate and took a seat on the rostrum.

The meeting should be attended by 273 members, and 244 actually attended, meeting the number specified in the CPPCC Constitution.

At 9 a.m., the conference opened with the majestic national anthem.

Zhang Hua reported to the meeting on behalf of the Standing Committee of the 16th Jiangmen Xinhui District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The report pointed out that in the past year, under the strong leadership of the Xinhui District Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and conscientiously implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of guidelines for Guangdong. The spirit of important speeches and important instructions, always adhere to the leadership of the party, carry forward the great spirit of party building, focus on the “1+6+3” work deployment of the municipal party committee, focus on the construction work arrangement of the “one park and three centers” of the district party committee, and build consensus The upper and lower sides will make efforts to make contributions to the CPPCC for the construction of Xinhui as the “first good district”. Relevant work experience and practices have appeared 15 times on national-level platforms such as “People’s Political Consultative Conference News“, People’s Political Consultative Conference Network, “People’s Daily” client, and “Learning Power”.

The report reviewed the work of the District CPPCC in the past year from five aspects. The first is to insist on talking about politics with a clear-cut stand and consolidate the common ideological and political foundation. The second is to adhere to the principle of negotiation and main business, and serve to build a new pattern of development. The third is to insist on improving the effectiveness of democratic supervision and help improve people’s livelihood and social governance. The fourth is to persist in performing the function of building consensus and strive to draw the largest concentric circles. The fifth is to implement the new development concept in the new era and comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the CPPCC.

The report pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The District CPPCC will adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the province’s high-quality development conference, the fourth plenary session of the 14th Municipal Party Committee and the fourth meeting of the 14th District Party Committee The work of the plenary session requires that we work hard and move forward bravely, and make new contributions to speeding up the construction of “one park and three centers” in Xinhui District, and making every effort to build a modern comprehensive practice area in Jiangmen that coordinates material civilization and spiritual civilization.

The report emphasizes that in the new year, the District CPPCC will focus on four aspects.

The first is to strengthen ideological and political construction, and unite and strive for joint efforts. Under the unified leadership of the district committee, give full play to the leading role of the CPPCC party group in setting the direction, managing the overall situation, and ensuring implementation, strengthen the construction of a functional party organization of the CPPCC special committee, and realize that the party organization is to the party members and the party’s work is to the CPPCC members. Two full coverage”.

The second is to strengthen the construction of deliberative democracy and improve the effectiveness of advising on governance. Anchor the primary task of high-quality development, and find effective ways to achieve high-quality development; insist on gathering wisdom for development, and help the strong manufacturing industry and strong industrial districts to make steady and long-term progress; insist on democratic supervision and seek practical results, and promote urban-rural integration and regional coordination Development will continue to meet the new expectations of the people for a better life, so that high-quality development results will benefit more people.

The third is to strengthen the role of political cooperation and improve the quality of regular work. Pay attention to the innovative development of proposal work, expand the social participation in proposal processing; pay attention to the role of social conditions and public opinion, optimize the process of feedback processing, strengthen the linkage with party committees and government work, and form a strong work force; create a new situation in the work of cultural and historical materials, and improve the cultural and historical work of the CPPCC quality and level.

The fourth is to strengthen the ability to perform duties and temper the entrepreneurial skills of officers. Adhere to strict management and love, continue to deepen the rectification of the “four winds”, and invigorate the spirit of entrepreneurship; strengthen the construction of the CPPCC think tank, improve the level of consultation and discussion; strengthen the capacity building of special committees, improve the pertinence and effectiveness of investigation and research; strengthen The work guidance of the liaison group transforms the advantages of the CPPCC system into the effectiveness of social governance and creates new experience.

At the meeting, entrusted by the Standing Committee of the 16th Jiangmen Xinhui District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Bai Yunmei reported to the conference the work of the proposal since the first session of the 16th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. During the first and second meetings, a total of 147 proposals were received, and 123 proposals were filed after review, with a case filing rate of 87%. Among them, 44 proposals were made by democratic parties, special committees, liaison groups, and people’s organizations, and 79 proposals were made by committee members. As of December 31, 2022, all proposals for filing have been processed, and both the response rate and committee satisfaction rate have been 100%.

At the meeting, a total of 10 representatives from various democratic parties, federations of industry and commerce, and Hong Kong and Macao committee members closely followed the central tasks of the district committee and the district government, combined their own strengths and advantages, and focused on strong manufacturing areas, rural revitalization, empowerment of overseas Chinese, specialization and specialization Enterprise cultivation and other aspects made speeches at the conference.

Also invited to attend this meeting are the principals of the Xinhui District Committee of the various democratic parties, the Xinhui District Federation of Industry and Commerce, the chairman of the previous CPPCC District Committee, the chairman of the CPPCC Member Association of the previous CPPCC members, the provincial CPPCC members working in Xinhui and the city Member of the Liaison Group of the New Association of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.