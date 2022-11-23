Opening of the thirty-third meeting of the Standing Committee of the Thirteenth Provincial People’s Congress

In-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Wu Zhenglong presided over the first plenary meeting

Meeting Point News On the morning of November 22, the 33rd meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th Provincial People’s Congress opened in Nanjing. Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the first plenary meeting.

Deputy directors of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee Li Xiaomin, Fan Jinlong, Wang Yanwen, Xu Zhongzi, Ma Qiulin, Liu Handong, Wei Guoqiang, Qu Futian and Secretary-General Chen Mengmeng attended the meeting. Vice Governor Hu Guangjie, President of the Provincial Court Xia Daohu, Procurator General Liu Hua of the Provincial Procuratorate and comrades in charge of the Provincial Supervisory Committee attended the meeting.

Chen Mengmeng explained the agenda and schedule of the meeting. There are 48 items on the agenda for this meeting, which will last for 4 days.

The meeting first made further arrangements for in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wu Zhenglong pointed out that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. The provincial people’s congress system must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “five firm grasps”, and follow the Central Committee’s “Decision” and The “Notice” of the Provincial Party Committee requires comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to in-depth study, repeated study, read the original work, learn the original text, understand the principles, learn and think through, unify knowledge, faith and action, and earnestly integrate thoughts and actions are unified to the spirit of the Party’s 20th National Congress. We must resolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, always be loyal to the core, trust the core, follow the core, and maintain the core, and constantly improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution. Comrade Xi Jinping The Party Central Committee as the core is united as “a solid piece of steel”, moving forward in unison, unswervingly and confidently following General Secretary Xi Jinping on the new road to rushing for the exam, always adhering to the correct direction of the development of the cause of the National People’s Congress, and always adhering to the The leadership of the party, the people being the masters of the country, and the rule of law are organically unified, and the goals and tasks put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are resolutely implemented. It is necessary to transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party into a powerful force to guide practice and promote work, and implement it in all aspects of the work of the National People’s Congress. It is necessary to work hard in a comprehensive and systematic manner, further deepen theoretical study, carefully organize publicity, and promote the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The provincial court submitted the personnel appointment and dismissal case to this meeting, and Xia Daohu made an explanation.

The comrades in charge of the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress made reports on “Jiangsu Provincial Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Yangtze River Pollution (Draft)”, “Jiangsu Provincial Regulations on the Prevention and Control of Exhaust Pollution from Motor Vehicles and Non-road Mobile Machinery (Draft)”, “Jiangsu Provincial Regulations on the Promotion of Rural Revitalization (Draft) “Report on the review results of “Jiangsu Medical Security Regulations (Draft)”.

The meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress submitted a proposal for reviewing the “Decision on Convening the First Session of the Fourteenth Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress (Draft)”. The meeting of directors of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress submitted a proposal for deliberation on the “Decision on Strictly Implementing Land and Space Planning to Provide Space Guarantee for Jiangsu’s High-quality Development (Draft)”. Entrusted by the meeting of directors, the responsible comrades of the Environmental Resources City Construction Committee of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress explained. The Finance and Economics Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress submitted a proposal for reviewing the “Decision on Promoting Carbon Neutrality at Peak Carbon Peak (Draft)”, and the responsible comrades of the Finance and Economics Committee made an explanation.

The provincial government submitted the “Jiangsu Provincial Safety Production Regulations (Revised Draft)”, “Jiangsu Provincial Reservoir Management Regulations (Revised Draft)”, “Jiangsu Provincial Land and Space Planning (2021-2035) (Draft)” and “On Strengthening the Emergency Management System” for review. and Capacity Building Decisions (Draft)”, including 4 proposals. Entrusted by the provincial government, responsible comrades from the Provincial Emergency Management Department, the Provincial Water Conservancy Department, and the Provincial Natural Resources Department made explanations. The Social Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress and the Agricultural Committee of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress submitted deliberation opinions and review opinion reports respectively.

The standing committees of the people’s congresses of Nanjing and other cities submitted 19 pieces of regulations and regulatory decisions, which were submitted to the meeting for review and approval.

On the afternoon of the 21st, Liu Handong presided over a symposium for delegates to listen to their opinions and suggestions on rural revitalization, food security, financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, and elderly care services.

