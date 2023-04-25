Home » Opening the door for candidacy to host the African Women’s Champions League and the “CHAN” tournament
News

by admin
Electronic flag – Rabat

Today, Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the opening of candidacy to host the 2023 African Women’s Champions League and the 2024 African Cup of Nations for local players.

CAF announced, in a statement on its official website, that it had opened the process of receiving applications from countries wishing to host the two tournaments, provided that the door for candidacy will close on May 6.

He stressed the need for the files submitted by countries wishing to organize any of the two tournaments to include “the names of the stadiums that will host matches, training grounds, accommodation, means of transportation, and government guarantees,” provided that the Executive Committee of the African Confederation examines all submitted files.

It is worth noting that the first edition of the CAF Champions League for Women was held in Egypt in 2021, and was crowned by the Mamelodi Sundowns team of South Africa, while the second edition was held in Morocco in 2022, and the title was won by the Royal Moroccan Army.

As for the African Cup of Nations for locals, “Chan”, it was held 7 times before, and Morocco hosted the tournament in 2018, and the national team won the title twice, in 2018 in Morocco and 2022 in Cameroon.

