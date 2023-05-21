Opening the way for the works to return to Turkey – Current News

Germanycapital of BerlinThe state museums of the state are responsible for the repatriation of historical objects that have been illegally excavated and smuggled abroad in various ways. archaeological initiates a search of his collections. The pilot project, which included researchers from Berlin and Turkey, was initially created in three collections in Berlin. Sam’al (Zincirlihöyük), Didyma (Didim) ve somewhatwill examine the source of objects at archaeological sites in Origin studies have so far focused on art and colonial-era achievements potentially looted by the Nazis, Artnewspaper reports. However, the countries of origin were also included in the research, with the recommendation of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation that research on archaeological objects is “important in terms of clarifying legal and ethical questions”. “Visitors increasingly want to know where the objects came from,” Hermann Parzinger, head of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, told a press conference in Berlin.

8 THOUSAND PHOTOS WILL BE REVIEWED

In excavations of the 19th and early 20th centuries, permits granted to foreign teams often included agreements in which unearthed items were distributed between visiting archaeologists and the host country. But Christina Haak, deputy director of the Berlin State Museums, said these agreements were often violated and the finds were illegally taken away. It was emphasized that the three archaeological sites whose objects are being investigated in the pilot project are in the Ottoman Empire.

“There are no specific extradition claims, but we do have some suspected cases,” said Martin Maischberger, deputy director of the classic antiques collection. “Working with Turkish researchers will provide access to archives that are currently not accessible to non-Turkish researchers,” Maischberger said, adding that the nearly eight thousand photographs in the Berlin archives could provide vital clues as to how the excavated objects were handled. The museums are preparing an exhibition examining the archaeological cooperation between Germany and the Ottoman Empire in the upcoming period. Research may lead to returns if artifacts are found to have been illegally excavated or exported.

CAN IT BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE BERGAMA ALTAR?

One of our most important works in Berlin, which was smuggled abroad from Turkey. Pergamon Altar. Turkish authorities have been making efforts for many years to return the Pergamon Altar, which was smuggled from Turkey to Prussia in the 1870s and is currently on display in Berlin, to its home. But the German authorities do not cooperate on the extradition. Part A of the museum was closed last month as part of restoration work. It is planned to reopen to visitors in 2027. Restoration works of the second section, section B, will begin on October 23 and the museum will thus be completely closed.

