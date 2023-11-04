Home » opens a call for start-ups — Environment
Next November 30th at 1pm is the deadline for start-ups interested in applying for access to the services offered by the Municipality’s incubator at the Environment, energy and sea research center located in Marina di Ravennain viale Ciro Menotti 48.

The call is aimed at selecting three technological and innovative business projects, being established, newly established or mature, which will have free access to the incubation program lasting a total of 18 months.

The incubator will in fact be focused on supporting the development of technological and innovative businesses, particularly in the sectors of environmental sustainability and decarbonisation; energy sustainability and green energy; circular economy; green and blue economy; green chemistry.

