Operation against PKK’s financial resources in Şırnak: 59 detentions – Actual News

Sirnak separatist terrorist organization in the center and its districts of the PKK started work on financial resources Provincial Police Department and Provincial Gendarmerie Command crews brought into the country illegally. leakage ve fake launched an operation to catch the suspects who made an unfair profit by putting the products on the market. Sirnak ve pulp 3.95 grams in operations at the Border Gate methamphetamine, 6.50 grams of heroin, 123.5 grams of marijuana, 1 pistol, 1 magazine, 8 cartridges, 2 thousand 850 packs of cigarettes, 100 electronic commodities, 29 mobile phones, 7 mobile phone accessories were seized. A total of 59 suspects were taken into custody, 43 of them for smuggling, 14 for public order and 2 for forgery of documents.

