An operation that advanced a troop of the Armored Cavalry Group ‘General Gustavo Matamoros D´Costa’ against contraband merchandise ended in a confrontation with a community that clashed with the uniformed officers.

It all started when the uniformed officers stopped and searched a truck that had camouflaged among recycling merchandise boxes with bottles of whiskey from allegedly contraband, which apparently refused to deliver the goods. citizens who transported it.

“The troop was incremented and attacked violently by some members of the civilian population, who threatened to incinerate the motorcycles and cars of military personnel. Subsequently, some unidentified subjects boarded a humvee-type military vehicle and others began to break the whiskey bottles.reported the National Army.

During the altercation they injured the soldiers Jesús Daniel Uribe Estupiñán and Jean Carlo Rojas Daza, who tried to take away their endowment weapons.

“Similarly, the professional soldiers Eduar Ospino Ochoa and Arlys Sánchez López were attacked, detained and taken with them while some members of the indigenous community he begins his escape in the vehicle that was being inspected; once the recovery of military personnelwe proceed to make sure that civilian personnel were not injured “emphasized the Army.

However, the version of some inhabitants is that the uniformed assaulted during the procedure.