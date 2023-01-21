Home News Operation ended in brawl in Alta Guajira
News

Operation ended in brawl in Alta Guajira

by admin

An operation that advanced a troop of the Armored Cavalry Group ‘General Gustavo Matamoros D´Costa’ against contraband merchandise ended in a confrontation with a community that clashed with the uniformed officers.

It all started when the uniformed officers stopped and searched a truck that had camouflaged among recycling merchandise boxes with bottles of whiskey from allegedly contraband, which apparently refused to deliver the goods. citizens who transported it.

“The troop was incremented and attacked violently by some members of the civilian population, who threatened to incinerate the motorcycles and cars of military personnel. Subsequently, some unidentified subjects boarded a humvee-type military vehicle and others began to break the whiskey bottles.reported the National Army.

During the altercation they injured the soldiers Jesús Daniel Uribe Estupiñán and Jean Carlo Rojas Daza, who tried to take away their endowment weapons.

“Similarly, the professional soldiers Eduar Ospino Ochoa and Arlys Sánchez López were attacked, detained and taken with them while some members of the indigenous community he begins his escape in the vehicle that was being inspected; once the recovery of military personnelwe proceed to make sure that civilian personnel were not injured “emphasized the Army.

However, the version of some inhabitants is that the uniformed assaulted during the procedure.

See also  Read on the Quirinale: "All the majority elect the President". And on the PNRR: "High expectations, the effects will be long-term"

You may also like

Army invites you to provide compulsory or voluntary...

Mafe Carrascal responds to Polo Polo controversial trill

Minister questioned

Dosquebradas makes women’s soccer great

“Essmar hinders paving progress in Timayuí”: Mayor

Boost confidence in action｜Heilongjiang: Promote the development of...

The new spokesmen for peace

How to make good use of traditional Chinese...

Government Committee and authorities of Cauca will monitor...

The last dance of Messi and Cristiano together...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy