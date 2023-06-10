Home » “Operation Hope” will end when Wilson, the dog lost in the jungle, appears
“Operation Hope” will end when Wilson, the dog lost in the jungle, appears

The Colombian Army continues its tireless search for Wilson, the brave Belgian shepherd dog who got lost in the dense jungle of the department of Guaviare while participating in “Operation Hope” to find four missing children.

Since the discovery of the minors this Friday, the country and the world have been moved by the miracle of their survival after 40 days in extreme conditions. However, the joy was marred by the absence of Wilson, who played a fundamental role in finding important elements for the subsequent rescue.

Given the concern expressed on social networks and the request not to stop the search efforts, the Colombian Army responded forcefully.

«Our premise as commandos: a fallen comrade is never abandoned in the field of combat. Operation Esperanza advances in search of our canine Wilson, who, tracking and in his eagerness to find the children, distances himself from the troops and gets lost”, General Giraldo assured through the official account of the Military Forces on Twitter.

Thus, “Operation Hope” continues to find Wilson and bring him back safely. The Army even published an emotional video with photographs of Wilson in his day-to-day life with the troops: “The search is not over. Our premise: No one is left behind. Soldiers continue operation to find Wilson.”.

Commander Giraldo Bonilla highlighted the commitment of the commandos and Wilson’s desire to find the children, which led him to distance himself from the troops and get lost in the jungle, however, the Army’s premise is clear: “no one stays back”.

The Army remains steadfast in its commitment to reunite Wilson with his team.

