Operation in Apopa leaves the capture of 15 dangerous terrorists

Operation in Apopa leaves the capture of 15 dangerous terrorists

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, highlighted the capture of 15 terrorists through an operation carried out in Apopa, including two minors.

The headline points out that with these arrests they have given a hard impact to the structure calling itself “Mara Máquina” and stressed that everyone will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Those captured are:

▪️Francisco Edgardo García Pérez

▪️Fernando Ernesto García Reyes

▪️Daniel Jeremías Zepeda Marble

▪️Hector Jesus Alfaro Hidalgo

▪️Luis Mario Gomez Tobar

▪️Christian David Mata Hernandez

Jonathan Alexander Crespín

▪️Ronaldo Geovanni Rodriguez

▪️Hugo Efrain Mendez Gonzalez

▪️Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar

▪️Balmore Gomez Serrano

▪️Jose Daniel Jovel Hernandez

▪️Saúl Nerio

“We are rebuilding a justice system that allows us to eradicate any type of criminal group that threatens the security of the population,” said Villatoro.

Through the War Against Gangs, the Security Cabinet continues to impact these structures that no longer have a place in society.

