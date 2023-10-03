Operation North Star III: Over 4,455 Fugitives Arrested in Puerto Rico’s Anti-Crime Effort

Operation North Star III Leads to Arrest of Over 4,455 Fugitives, Including 90 “Extremely Violent” Individuals

Officer Wilmer Ocasio Ibarra, the sheriff of the United States Marshals Service for the District of Puerto Rico, announced today the successful completion of Operation North Star III. The anti-crime effort, carried out in collaboration with federal and state agencies, resulted in the apprehension of more than 4,455 fugitives, including 90 individuals deemed “extremely violent,” across the island.

This operation, the second of its kind conducted in Puerto Rico, took place simultaneously in 20 cities across the United States from July 5 to September 8. In total, the combined efforts led to the arrest of over 6,700 fugitives, with 900 of them accused of homicide.

According to Officer Ocasio Ibarra, “Of these arrests made in Puerto Rico, 2,818 were wanted for violent crimes, including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and violation of firearms laws. As part of the operation, we also managed to seize 555 firearms, $1 million in illicit money, and 85 kilograms of illegal drugs.”

In a significant achievement, several high-profile fugitives were captured during this operation. Osward Oliveras Cardona, the primary suspect in the July 31 homicide of a Trujillo Alto municipal police officer who worked as a security guard at a bakery, was among those apprehended. Additionally, Michael Reyes Vázquez, leader of the notorious gang “Los Marcianos” and linked to multiple murders island-wide, and Hainze Díaz Arroyo, connected to the massacre of reggaeton singer Pacho “El Antifeka,” were also captured.

The head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow, emphasized the significance of combating violent crimes and drug trafficking. He stated, “Combating violent crimes and drug trafficking is paramount for us at the federal prosecutor’s office. We are dedicated to improving the safety and quality of life in our communities, working collaboratively with community leaders and federal and state law enforcement agencies. Together, we will enforce the law, and the federal Department of Justice will continue to prioritize investigations and operations against violent fugitives, who bear the primary responsibility for crime in our communities.”

Operation North Star III signifies a significant stride toward reducing crime rates in Puerto Rico and serves as a testament to the effectiveness of collaborative efforts among law enforcement agencies. As the focus on apprehending violent fugitives and dismantling criminal networks continues, the community can expect improved safety and a better quality of life in the region.

As law enforcement agencies remain vigilant in their commitment to protecting Puerto Ricans, citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or provide information that can assist in ongoing investigations to ensure the continued success of such operations in the future.

