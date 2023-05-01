Operation to arrest Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat also spoke

Lahore: Regarding the operation in Zahoor Elahi Palace to arrest Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain demanded from the higher authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

President of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said in his statement on the occasion of May 1 Labor Day that the procedure adopted in the whole matter is not acceptable, breaking the door of the house with an armored vehicle. I condemn.

Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said in his statement that looking at the current situation of the country, I would like to say that I do not want to say something that will worsen the situation at the country level. Pakistan is surrounded by many problems. And some people want to create a strange situation in Pakistan by giving wrong color to this issue.

He said that the police went to his house to arrest Parvez Elahi, who was told that he was at the house of Chaudhry Shujaat. The police left Parvez Elahi’s house and ran towards my house. When the police arrived at the door of my house, my two sons were on the other side of the door. When the policemen were advancing, my two sons stopped them. On which the policemen tried to break the door, as a result of which the glass of the door was broken, but the door could not be broken. But both my sons got injured in this situation. Chaudhry Salik Hussain got stitches on his hand. After two hours of trying, the police went back through the door.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that when the policemen were asked in which case all this is being done. Police said in this regard that in the charges, it was written that billions of rupees were received as commission from international firms in addition to billions of rupees in road construction contracts in Gujarat. We don’t have more details than that.

He said that neither I nor my two sons had anything to do with any such matter. The procedure adopted in the whole matter is not acceptable, I also condemn breaking the door of the house with an armored vehicle.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that on another occasion I will talk in detail. At present, I have asked my two sons to keep a firm hold on patience in view of the current situation.