Operations against FARC dissidents were reactivated

At midnight yesterday, May 23, the ceasefire between the national government and the FARC dissidents was officially lifted, after the subversive group violated the agreement by forcibly recruiting four indigenous minors in Putumayo and later killing them when they decided to flee. of the camps.

The reactivation of military operations began in the departments of Guaviare, Meta, Caquetá and Putumayo, where the strongholds of the Farc dissidents have a greater presence, commanded by alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, who are trying to expand their lines in the region with forced recruitment. .

“The General Command of the Military Forces and the leadership of the National Police began to order the actions that must be carried out, particularly in the Military Forces, the offensive actions that can then be resumed by virtue of the suspension of the dismissal,” declared the minister of Defense Iván Velásquez in the government media Colombia Hoy Radio.

With the return of military operations, a security council was held in Meta in which Governor Juan Guillermo Zuluaga asked for more support from the Public Force in its work against the guerrillas. “Here we have to surround our public forces, not only be on the defensive, but on the offensive and activate military operations,” said the president.

Meta is one of the departments in the country with the greatest presence of the Farc dissidents, which according to Governor Zuluaga, despite the ceasefire, continued to commit crimes such as extortion, displacement, kidnapping and homicide, in areas located in the south of the department.

A security council was also held in Caquetá, chaired by Governor Arnulfo Gasca, who asked the national government for forceful decisions, and asserted: “We cannot continue giving them space. In the last 6 months they have gained a lot of strength, they have been growing day by day, and those of us who are laying the dead are the vulnerable people”.

They threatened to start a war

After learning of the lifting of the ceasefire by the Government, the commander of the dissidences, alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, sentenced military actions in retaliation for the decision of President Gustavo Petro.

“The supposed government of change, which has only been seen in speeches and promises (…) War will break out and the deaths, wounded and prisoners will multiply, contrary to a policy of total peace,” the guerrilla group declared in a statement on Monday, May 22.

The subversives also alleged that the ceasefire never existed because, according to their investigations, the Army’s military operations never stopped in the territory governed by the agreement.

They are the ones who recruit the most

The Carolina Ramírez dissidence front, responsible for the massacre of the four indigenous minors, is the one that recruits the most minors by force, according to the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation (Pares).

“In recent times, these illegal groups have intensified their recruitment practices, especially in the south of the country, it happens because they are new groups, they are groups that need to expand their influence, and in this case the Carolina Ramírez front is one of the fronts where more minors are being recruited, we have already seen it publicly”, indicated the director of Pares León Valencia, in dialogue with Noticias Caracol.

León Valencia added that according to the calculations of the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, more than 20% of the people who join the armed ranks of the Carolina Ramírez front are minors. “Iván Mordisco’s dissidences are in an intense recruitment effort,” Valencia pointed out. with Infobae

Related