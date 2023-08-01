Operations against micro-trafficking in Neiva

In two isolated operations, two men identified as allegedly responsible for the illegal trade in illicit substances in Palermo and the town of El Caguan were captured.

In the first case, in the Fátima neighborhood of the municipality of Palermo, during search activities, police officers captured “Kevin”, a 19-year-old youth, in possession of 56 doses of marijuana, ready to be sold.

On the other hand, in the Villa Nohora neighborhood of the El Caguan corregimiento, the police units managed to arrest “Pablito”, also 19 years old, who was found in his possession 35 doses of marijuana, according to information provided by the community, who noted that he was involved in drug sales in the area.

Both people arrested were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office, where they will face charges for the crime of Trafficking, Manufacture or possession of narcotics. It will be a guarantee control judge who will determine your judicial situation.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police called on citizens to continue collaborating actively in the fight against drug trafficking, providing information on people or places involved in this illegal activity. For this, the 167 Anti-drug line and the 123 emergency number were made available to the community, through which information can be provided confidentially and anonymously.

figures

According to the Neiva Police, the month of July closed with an 85% reduction in homicide acts, registering only 2 cases, compared to the 13 presented in July 2022.

Likewise, a reduction in sexual crimes of 52%; shoplifting in 46%; motorcycle theft in 28%; theft of cell phones by 37% and the theft of bicycles by 100%.