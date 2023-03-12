Home News Operations are strengthened to verify formality in tourist service agencies
News

Operations are strengthened to verify formality in tourist service agencies

by admin
Operations are strengthened to verify formality in tourist service agencies

With the aim of guaranteeing compliance with current regulations for the correct provision of travel servicesthe District Mayor’s Office advances in the development of control and verification days to establishments that offer tourist packages in El Rodadero.

During the conference, the Indetur team together with the Tourism Police gave recommendations to visitors, with the aim of informing them about the current measures.

As a result of these inter-institutional actions, the operation of a tourist service provider agency was suspended because it did not have the updated documents required by the authorities, as provided by Law 1801, in its article 92 number 16.

These types of actions were developed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Indetur, in coordination with Tourism Police, Ministry of Labor y Sayco Acinpro Organization as part of the “Santa Marta + formal + competitive” strategy.

In the same way, during the conferences, the team of the It should be worn Together with the Tourism Police, they gave recommendations to visitors, with the aim of informing them about the current measures in spas such as compliance with schedules, the prohibition of the use of plastics and icopores, among other.

See also  Florence, ice cream shop does not ask for the green pass: "We have been fined, but we will continue"

You may also like

Latin America. World leader in the development of...

The first Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died...

They ask that the communal booth be handed...

Sugenheim | Expensive fire

What can Brazil do to protect the 4...

Kaleidoscope

Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

America: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after five...

Matecañas for a victory against Águilas Doradas

Before the award ceremony in Hollywood: “Nothing new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy