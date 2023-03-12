With the aim of guaranteeing compliance with current regulations for the correct provision of travel servicesthe District Mayor’s Office advances in the development of control and verification days to establishments that offer tourist packages in El Rodadero.

As a result of these inter-institutional actions, the operation of a tourist service provider agency was suspended because it did not have the updated documents required by the authorities, as provided by Law 1801, in its article 92 number 16.

These types of actions were developed by the Ministry of Economic Development and Indetur, in coordination with Tourism Police, Ministry of Labor y Sayco Acinpro Organization as part of the “Santa Marta + formal + competitive” strategy.

In the same way, during the conferences, the team of the It should be worn Together with the Tourism Police, they gave recommendations to visitors, with the aim of informing them about the current measures in spas such as compliance with schedules, the prohibition of the use of plastics and icopores, among other.