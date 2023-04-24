Home » Operations in eastern Cali for youth confrontations
Operations in eastern Cali for youth confrontations

The repeated confrontations between young people generated in the east of Cali and that are evidenced in several videos that circulate on social networks alerted the city authorities.

Given this, those in charge of security from Cali deployed an extensive operation in this territory of the capital of the Valley, with the corresponding investigation process, to determine the causes of this problem and, in effect, If it is about fights between minors or clashes between criminal gangs.

“We were in the Marroquín neighborhood with the Police for Children and Adolescents, with our Situational Crime Prevention Team and some social leaders reviewing the problems in this sector. We are articulating all the capacities to give a solution to this situation. We will not allow gangs to take over neighborhoodsnor that they generate anxiety for the community, affecting their tranquility and coexistence”, explained Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

“This is already part of our operational plan and we are going to generate all the security conditions so that the schools of the Special District of Cali are not affected by violence and can function calmly. Remember that we have a program called “Safe School Environments” in which we are working to free school students from drugs and violence and create spaces of tranquility for the entire community of public and private educational establishments in Cali” added the official.

In relation to the alert from the directors of the Monseñor Ramón Arcila educational establishment of the Marroquín neighborhood, The authorities are guarding the institution for as long as necessary to guarantee the safety of students and teachers, so that they can carry out their school cycles normally.

