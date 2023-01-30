A reward of up to $50 million was offered by the authorities to whoever provides information that allows the capture of the people dedicated to the theft of auto parts and cell phones.

Precisely the operations of the authorities in the commerce of the capital of the Valley intensified to counteract the increase in this crime, after the complaints and reports of places where these stolen items are sold.

The interventions have been carried out in premises located in the El Calvario, Sucre and Belalcázar neighborhoods, in the center of Cali.

When presenting a balance on the actions carried out, the Secretary of Security of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, said that in the operations of the last weeks it was possible to recover about 700 mobile units that did not have documentation or could not demonstrate why they had those cell phones in their warehouses.

Likewise, he indicated some equipment was reported as stolen and will be returned to its owners.

Called

The official reiterated the call to denounce and recalled the existing reward of $50 million for information that leads to the capture of armed men on motorcycles who are committing the thefts.

Likewise, he asked citizens not to buy auto parts or cell phones in places of dubious origin or that do not offer an invoice so as not to encourage theft and the chain of violence that it unleashes.

Photo: Pixabay

