Operations of the Cali Police in the MIO

Operations of the Cali Police in the MIO

The Metropolitan Police of Cali, developedor exhaustive controls in several stations of the Massive Integrated of the West, MIO.

This, after the establishment of different guidelines in the security councils chaired by the mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina.

Seasons: Universities, San Pedro, Centro, Petecuy and Cañaveralejo, were taken in the early hours of Monday by the police agents of the vallecaucana capital.

In order to counter crime and provide greater security to usersthe men and women of the police institution in its different modalities accompanied the users.

The uniformed were present from registration and identification of personnel until the background request and others.

To guarantee a prompt reaction, capture or apprehension against whoever committed a crime, it was decided to establish different police officers, covered in terminals, buses and stations of the MIO.

The balance of the actions deployed in the Massive West stations during the course of March 13, will be exposed by official sources, later.

