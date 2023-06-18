Operations to combat illegal mining in the Farallones de Cali

On beautiful clear days in the capital of Valle del Cauca, people from Cali can see the majestic blue peaks of the Farallones de Cali.

These rock formations are the youngest in the Western Cordillera of the Andes; being the largest protected area in Valle del Cauca.

Separating the basins of the Pacific and the Cauca River in the imposing Western Cordillera, in this beautiful natural place more than 540 species of birds are preserved and more than 30 rivers are born that supply the southwest of our country.

Environmental exploitation is the main scourge suffered by the Farallones, given this, the report by the authorities during the Environmental Security Council led by the Government of Valle is very positive.

This meeting was held through the Environment and Coexistence and Citizen Security secretariats, in which entities such as the Mayor’s Office of Cali, public forces, the Prosecutor’s Office, Inciva, the Attorney General’s Office, CVC and National Natural Parks also participated.

Balance:

11 captures and the destruction of multiple elements for environmental exploitation and illegal mining in Los Farallones Natural Park, was the result of this operation.

“We achieved convincing results with the intervention of 11 mining units, 14 engines destroyed, two motor pumps destroyed, two air generators disabled, eight industrial drills destroyed and three power plants destroyed,” said the commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, the General José Daniel Gualdrón, adding that the intention is to continue affecting these illegal economies that impact citizens and the environment.

For his part, the Secretary for Coexistence and Departmental Security, Camilo Murcia Lozano, was emphatic in this regard:

“With the Police and the National Army, different activities have been carried out in what corresponds to the illegal extraction of materials, specifically, capturing some people who have dedicated themselves to this illegal activity, as well as the different elements that are used for the extraction. illicit use of materials such as pentolite, firearms, and mercury.”

Contribution of the Ministry of Environment:

The support for green enterprises and businesses that replace mining extraction and the strengthening of community processes with comprehensive care days carried out by the Valle Environment Secretariat is a fundamental strategy.

Taking into account that this unit also led actions to clear and evacuate around 700 kilos of illegal mining waste in Alto del Buey in mid-April.

“Soon we will have our Mining-Environmental Plan, with which we are seeking to legalize, formalize, and facilitate the sustainable use of mining in the department, making us the first department to have this document by ordinance, and which, of course, will be model at the national level”, stressed Nasly Fernanda Vidales, Secretary of Environment of the Valley.

Data:

1. In the Farallones de Cali eight sinkholes remain active for which the authorities design actions to prevent these illegal activities from strengthening.

2. The Farallones are a reservoir of diversity of unique and endangered species in Colombia and in the world.

3. In this place, the Pance River becomes the visitor’s guide to the El Topacio area, the gateway to the protected area and an early sample of the hydrographic wealth that the region contains.

4. Species such as the spectacled bear and the anteater, as well as cockerels, parakeets and eagles inhabit the Los Farallones de Cali National Natural Park, in the Western Cordillera.

5. This site, which offers relaxing landscapes, is also home to marsupials and monkeys. It has areas where you can camp and a visitor center.

