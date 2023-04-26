Operative for child pornography leaves detainees in several provinces, including Azuay





An operation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police left until 07:00 this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, nine people detained in Azuay, Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí for their alleged participation in the crime of child pornography.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the storage, unloading and possession of child pornography material by an alleged criminal organization that would operate on a national scale.

News in development