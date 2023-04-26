Home » Operative for child pornography leaves detainees in several provinces, including Azuay
News

Operative for child pornography leaves detainees in several provinces, including Azuay

by admin
Operative for child pornography leaves detainees in several provinces, including Azuay

An operation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police left until 07:00 this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, nine people arrested in Azuay, Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí for their alleged participation in the crime of child pornography. Prosecutor’s Office Photo


An operation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police left until 07:00 this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, nine people detained in Azuay, Guayas, Pichincha and Manabí for their alleged participation in the crime of child pornography.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the storage, unloading and possession of child pornography material by an alleged criminal organization that would operate on a national scale.

News in development

previous articleJorge Barreto: a globetrotter of judo and teaching

See also  Bearing a glorious mission, bearing ardent expectations, and bearing the historic responsibility, Zhejiang's representatives to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China arrived in Beijing_Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Environment forecasts rains in different parts of the...

Man who masturbated in front of a girl...

Volodimir Zelensky spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping...

Bolsonaro declares for the January 8 coup in...

Access to the Celano Gorges by reservation, from...

“The FMLN will try to regain the trust...

Nuquí: two patients have died due to difficulties...

Bolzano, ‘facilitating interventions on problem bears’ – Trentino...

Haitian residents burn gang members alive

Minor accordion girls shone in their presentation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy