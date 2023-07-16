Operatives seek to stop rustling – breaking latest news

Cattle and goat theft is common.

In rural parishes of the Zapotillo canton, in recent months, cattle theft has increased; authorities strengthen controls to prevent these bad practices from persisting.

Parishes such as Cazaderos, Bolaspamba and Mangahurco, are the most affected. Being located on the border with the neighboring country of Peru, cattle rustling or undue theft, in order to market or slaughter them, is frequent.

Marco Requena Peña, police commissioner of the Zapotillo canton, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, specified that since the beginning of summer, last March, until today, the problem has increased.

Around 50 animals, including cattle and goats, were stolen. “With the support of other entities, we strengthened the controls. In addition, we carry out training in communities so that ranchers or farm owners also contribute to safety”.

According to Requena Peña, the arrival of 18 new policemen, who were assigned to Zapotillo, and the political lieutenants, makes it possible to expand controls on the border line.

According to the authority, ranchers from rural towns in Zapotillo tend to graze their cattle and goats on the Peruvian side, and this facilitates the improper transfer of cattle to the neighboring country.

It recommended that affected citizens file a complaint to proceed with the investigations and intervene in accordance with the Law.

Crime

Theft is considered a crime. In most cases, cattle are stolen for the purpose of marketing or slaughtering them. It includes theft of products derived from these, such as skin.

José Marco Córdova, who owns a farm, asserted that, in previous months, he was the victim of the theft of two goats. “This is a very old practice, which has not been fully controlled.” (YO)

GIVEN

Art. 199 of the COIP classifies rustling as a crime and determines a sanction with a custodial sentence of one to three years.

