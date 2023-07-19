Opinions on Promoting Development and Growth of China’s Private Economy

Title: China‘s Communist Party and State Council Stress Policy Support for Private Economy Growth

Securities Times News – In a move to boost the development and growth of China‘s private economy, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council have recently released their opinions, outlining measures to increase policy support and address practical challenges faced by private enterprises.

The opinions emphasize the need to accurately formulate and implement various support policies, improve policy implementation methods, strengthen policy coordination, and respond promptly to concerns and interest demands. These measures are aimed at effectively resolving existing practical difficulties faced by private businesses.

One of the key areas of focus highlighted in the opinions is the improvement of financing support policies. The authorities aim to establish a comprehensive financing risk market-based sharing mechanism that involves multiple parties, including banks, insurance companies, guarantee companies, and brokerage firms. This mechanism aims to mitigate risks associated with financing for small, medium, and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households.

To further support financing for private enterprises, the credit rating and evaluation system for small, medium, and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households will be enhanced. The collection of credit information related to enterprises will be strengthened, and service models such as “Xinyidai” will be promoted.

Additionally, qualified private small, medium, and micro enterprises will be encouraged to raise funds in the bond market. This move aims to enable private enterprises to tap into additional sources of funding. Moreover, the opinions highlight the promotion of technological innovation corporate bonds for qualified private enterprises and the expansion of the special support plan for private enterprise bond financing to boost credit enhancement.

Another significant aspect of the opinions is the support for qualified private enterprises to go public for financing and refinancing purposes. This move is expected to provide private businesses with increased access to capital markets and opportunities for growth.

