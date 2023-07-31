Oppenheimer suffers a 44% box office drop during its second weekend

Oppenheimer is still at the box office and no one can doubt that this is one of the most talked about films of the summer. Christopher Nolan returned after a couple of years with an interesting proposal about one of the most famous men of the 20th century, someone who with his work forever changed the history of humanity. But although the film has achieved a solid box office in its early days, today confirms a significant drop in its revenue in theaters. It seems that the high earnings of the opening time have been left behind.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is an insight into the life of the prolific scientist, who was noted primarily for his leadership and contribution to the Manhattan Project, the research program that led to the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II. His scientific brilliance and organizational skills were crucial to the success of the project, which had a massive impact on world history, changing the course of warfare and establishing a new paradigm in the nuclear age. In addition, his later role in promoting nuclear arms control and his dedication to nuclear education and research make him an influential and momentous figure of the last century.

Christopher Nolan was fascinated with Oppenheimer’s life, so he made the decision to work on a film about his life. The director failed remarkably with his previous project, Tenet – 83%, however, with his new summer premiere he has succeeded remarkably. The tape has already surpassed US$400 million globally, however, The Wrap reports that this weekend the box office has fallen by 44%. According to the outlet, Oppenheimer managed to accumulate US $82.4 million last weekend in the United States; in the last few days he has made US$46.2 million in the same market. Will we see it lose more power soon?

Christopher Nolan is known for his distinctive style and focus on complex films with surprising twists. He began his career with independent works like Following and Memento – 92%, which earned him recognition for his non-linear and convoluted narrative. He then rose to worldwide fame with the Batman trilogy, where he reinvigorated the iconic DC Comics character with his dark and realistic approach. Nolan is known for his ability to blend genres, such as science fiction and thriller, as evidenced in films like Inception and Interstellar, where cerebral intrigue and philosophical themes are central. His visually striking style, combined with his exploration of complex and emotional concepts, makes him one of the most respected and influential filmmakers of his generation.

Through Oppenheimer, Chris Nolan opted for a story with greater realism and impact in the real world, managing to attract the attention of millions. On the other hand, it cannot be denied that Barbie – 88% has contributed surprisingly to Oppenheimer’s popularity. Both films were released on the same date and shaped one of the most anticipated film events of the entire year. If many doubted the recovery of theaters a couple of years ago with the disaster of the pandemic, these two films continue to show that people love going to the movies and witnessing great stories.

Cillian Murphy regained his popularity through Oppenheimer. The Irish actor was already well known for his work with Nolan in supporting roles and for his lead in Peaky Blinders – 90%, the famous BBC series that in recent years has wowed the masses. But now, his starring role in Nolan’s new film has earned him even greater recognition, reaching those who for one reason or another did not know his work. Some already suspect that we will see him among the winners of the awards season, will it come true?