Opportunity for gastronomic and liquor entrepreneurs in the coffee axis

The most important gastronomic exhibition in the coffee region is about to begin, and if you have a venture in the field of gastronomy or liquor, this is your chance to shine. Within the framework of an event that highlights the 500 companies that make Risaralda great, this exhibition that brings together the best of the region will take place. In addition, by participating, you will be able to benefit from wide dissemination in the media, including advertising in the newspapers El Diario and Qhubo, mentions on the radio, presence in social networks and visibility before the most influential businessmen in the area. And that’s not all! You will also have the opportunity to participate in a micro round of allies and opt for an additional advertising bonus of $10,000,000. Find out how to join this exciting experience!

If you are an entrepreneur passionate about gastronomy or liquors, we invite you to participate in the most outstanding gastronomic exhibition of the coffee region. This event, which takes place within the framework of the delivery of the magazine “500 companies that make Risaralda great”, promises to be an ideal showcase to exhibit your products and achieve greater recognition in the region.

To participate in this unique opportunity, simply send a photo of your product to the cell phone 3113004455 and guarantee your place in this outstanding gastronomic exhibition, there are only 30 seats. Best of all, participation is completely free! Once selected, you will have the opportunity to enjoy extensive advertising coverage in the prestigious newspapers El Diario and Qhubo, mentions on radio stations, a prominent presence on social networks and the possibility of connecting with the most influential businessmen in the region.

In addition, the selected entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to participate in an exciting micro round of allies, thus expanding their network of contacts and generating new business opportunities. And as if that were not enough, an additional advertising bonus of $10,000,000 will be awarded to those selected, to further enhance their visibility and business growth.

Registration for this gastronomic sample will be open from June 21 to 30. Don’t miss the opportunity to show the world your culinary talent and take your business to the next level.

Get ready to surprise the most demanding palates and make your business a benchmark in the coffee region! Join this gastronomic show and let your passion for cooking and spirits conquer everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

