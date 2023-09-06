Opposing new ‘cold war’ essential: Chinese premier

THE great powers must ensure that disputes are properly settled between countries and thus “avoid a new Cold War,” said Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Jakarta, where the summit of Southeast Asian countries is being held, with the participation of US Vice President Kamala Harris in Indonesia.

In this way, China reiterates its concern about the formation of geopolitical blocks in the region, where the United States has formed the Aukus defense association with Australia and the United Kingdom and the Quad alliance with Australia, India and Japan.

“As long as we stand firm in seeking common ground based on common ground, we will have nothing to fear about differences and will be able to find the right way to resolve them,” Li told representatives of a dozen governments. .

He assured that “in order to keep differences under control, what is essential now is to oppose choosing sides, the confrontation of blocs and a new Cold War and guarantee that disagreements and disputes between countries are handled properly.”

Disagreements and disputes between countries may arise due to misperceptions, divergent interests or outside interference, the Chinese premier noted.

Whatever the cause, he said, it is vital to face the issue head-on, eliminate misunderstandings and keep differences under control.

The most effective way to clear up misunderstandings is to strengthen exchanges and increase mutual understanding and trust through sincere communication, the Chinese premier added.

Addressing problems is a prerequisite for finding solutions, while an ostrich policy will only make things worse, he added.

But at the same time, Beijing faced challenges at this regional summit over issues such as its claim to sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea.

In June, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu already warned against establishing NATO-like alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, calling for “inclusive cooperation” instead of “small cliques.”

The leaders of the ten ASEAN countries (Burma, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam) hold meetings with China, Japan, South Korea, the United States and Canada, which will allow these powers put pressure on the block.

American pledge

That was the prelude to the 18-member East Asia Summit, which will feature Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and will address broader geopolitical issues.

US Vice President Harris, representing President Joe Biden, thanked ASEAN leaders for their “shared commitment to international rules and norms (…) and regional issues.”

In a sign of the growing interest of the North American power in this region, Harris announced the creation of a first US-Asean center in Washington.

For his part, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warned ASEAN leaders against collaborating with North Korea, which the United States says is in talks to sell arms to Russia.

“Any attempt to forge military cooperation with North Korea (…) must be stopped immediately,” Yoon was quoted as saying by the South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing a senior presidential official.

Host country Indonesia told ASEAN rulers the bloc cannot be the scene of great-power disputes amid US-China tensions over Taiwan, the South China Sea and the Russian invasion. Ukraine.

The roundtable with Lavrov and Harris will be the first high-level meeting of the two countries since a July meeting of foreign ministers in Jakarta, where US and European officials rebuked the Russian minister over the invasion of Ukraine.