Opposition calls for new marches against the Government

Paloma Valencia, a senator from the Democratic Center, has proposed new mobilizations in Colombia in order to protest against the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Valencia affirmed that it is necessary for citizens to take to the streets to demand that the Government build on what has been built and not destroy what works well, referring to the reforms that are being promoted in Congress.

The senator invited Colombians to take to the streets on April 22 and asked the government to build on what has been built and not destroy. Valencia believes that the big problem with President Petro and his government is that they consider that everything that has been done in Colombia is wrong and they do not recognize the great advances that have been made in many areas, especially health.

In relation to the health reform, Valencia assured that Colombia is among the first places in Latin America in terms of the functioning of the health system, despite the fact that other countries have budgets that double and even triple the Colombian budget.

“We have to invite the Government to stop destroying, to build on what has been built, but above all to respect the collective efforts that Colombia has had, they can no longer be considered Christopher Columbus and that is why we are calling on April 22 for marches of all citizens, to be able to demand from the Government respect for what this country has been building”, said the senator.

