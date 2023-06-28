Opposition councilors come together to chair the board of directors of the Departmental Board

The 12 united opposition councilors ensure the presidency of the board of directors.

The conversations between the 12 elected and proclaimed opposition councilors of the Alto Paraná Departmental Board are well advanced; ensuring, in this way, the presidency of the future board of directors. Although it is true, they are taking care not to name names of who will fall under this responsibility, but they already assume that the ownership of the legislative body will be under the opposition command. The Colorados could not close the numbers.

The ANR councilors are 9 in total and their manager towards the opponents is the governor-elect himself, César “Landy” Torres, who could not convince the members of the dissidence to close the numbers in favor of the pro-government supporters. Therefore, the proclaimed departmental executive will have to deal with the opposition throughout his administration, once both councilors and the governor-elect are sworn in, scheduled for August 15.

In this way, the opposition will shore up the next board of directors during the first year of legislative administration. However, his referents hope that this political behavior will last the 5 years that they will remain in office.

Although the opposition bloc keeps under 7 keys the identity of the possible candidates for the board of directors, there is insistent talk about Herminio Corvalán, from the Conciencia Ciudadana Democrática (Yo Creo) movement, former municipal councilor of Ciudad del Este and with some experience in administrative management and corporate politicians.

The other candidate would be Elio Castillo, from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), re-elected in office and close to the governor-elect, “Landy” Torres, according to the data. The third candidate to occupy the departmental legislature chair is Mabel Otazú, of liberal descent but elected by the Yo Creo movement, which is why she is also included in the bid for candidates to serve as president of the future board of directors of the Alto Departmental Board Parana. The opposition force is made up of 5 from Yo Creo, 4 liberals and 3 from the National Crusade Party (PCN), with which the opposition force would be compacted to reach the board of directors of the departmental legislature.

According to the elected Yo Creo councilor, Herminio Corvalán, the opposition block will work with responsibility, maturity and respect for the proclaimed governor, César “Landy” Torres, to whom they will give their votes of confidence, clarifying that they will not allow acts of corruption in his administration, they said.

“We are not going to do opposition for opposition. We are going to accompany all the projects aimed at improving the living conditions of the people of Alto Paraná. We trust the future governor, he promised to do things right and we give him our full support, as long as he is transparent in his efforts and does not fall into acts of corruption, ”Corvalán warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

