Opposition is questioned for lying in the Alejandro Muyshondt case – Diario La Huella

Multiple questions have been raised on social networks against the opposition, after former security advisor, Alejandro Muyshondt, appeared in a video published this Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic.

Criticism of the opposition arises after media outlets and content creators linked to the opposition claimed that the former security advisor had died.

“They tried to make the Muyshondt case an electoral issue for the 2024 presidential elections,” questions a user on social networks.

Today, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported that they have notified the accused Jorge Alejandro Muyshondt that a special hearing would be held this day, within the framework of the process being carried out against him and ordered by the Sixth Court against Organized Crime.

After the announcement, the information from opposition media, who claimed that the former security advisor had died, is distorted.

