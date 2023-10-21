Opposition Leadership Shift and Potential Fracture in Chavismo: Determining Venezuela’s Path to the 2024 Presidential Elections

Leaders of various opposition parties in Venezuela, including María Corina Machado, Tamara Adrián, Andrés Caleca, César Pérez Vivas, Carlos Prosperi, Delsa Solórzano, Freddy Superlano, and Andrés Velásquez, recently participated in a debate in Caracas. This event comes at a time of significant political change in the country, as well as a possible fracture within the ruling Chavismo party.

The primary elections scheduled for Sunday and the actions of the coming weeks will play a crucial role in determining the direction that Venezuela will take in the 2024 presidential elections. The participation of the international community and the conditions set by the United States are also key factors in this process.

María Corina Machado has emerged as a prominent leader in this political landscape, offering a liberal-oriented approach that resonates with a population exhausted by the economic crisis and the socialist model established over two decades ago. A recent survey by Delphos reveals that 85% of the population yearns for change.

While Machado leads in the polls, with 12% of voting intentions, Chavismo’s advisors have noted that her electoral base remains limited. Within Chavismo, there are signs of a shift in leadership, with some leaders losing influence and others holding onto power. Currently, only 20.7% of the population identifies as Chavista, while 11.2% express discontent with Nicolás Maduro and align themselves with those seeking change.

The decision of Leopoldo López’s party, Voluntad Popular, to support Machado’s candidacy reflects a transformation in the country’s democratic sector, undermining the traditional parties of the G4 alliance. This shift highlights the growing relevance of candidates like Machado, who offer a fresh perspective in a time of crisis.

However, Machado’s disqualification from running for office remains a concern, with the United States setting specific conditions for the lifting of sanctions if the disqualification is not lifted in the coming weeks. The resolution of these issues will shape the path to the 2024 elections and determine Venezuela’s political future.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized the importance of the recently signed electoral agreement as a step towards resolving the crisis. He has called on Nicolás Maduro to comply with the conditions set by the United States, which include the reinstatement of all candidates, the release of political prisoners, and the definition of a specific timeline for the 2024 elections.

This evolving political landscape sets the stage for Machado to potentially run against Chavismo in the 2024 presidential race. The recent agreement signed with the regime in Barbados opens a path for presidential candidates to participate in the elections under equal conditions, although it does not guarantee automatic qualification. Despite the uncertainty, Machado remains optimistic and continues to communicate with Gerardo Blyde and representatives of the United States and other allied countries.

As Chavismo faces increasing challenges, the opposition is transitioning to new leadership with fresh ideas and approaches. With the economy, repression, and international pressures playing a central role, Venezuela is heading towards a scenario where maintaining power through force becomes increasingly burdensome. The outcome of the upcoming elections will shape the country’s future trajectory.

