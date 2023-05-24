Opposition party led by ex-Prime Minister Gusmao wins election

East Timor’s ex-prime minister and pro-independence leader Xanana Gusmao wins general election. (AP / Lorenio L. Pereira)

According to the national electoral commission in the capital Dili, Gusmao’s CNRT party received 41 percent of the vote. The ruling Fretilin party won 25 percent. A total of 17 parties competed and had to clear a four percent hurdle to get into parliament.

East Timor has been an independent country since 2002. The economy of the island state in Southeast Asia is characterized by corruption, unemployment and poverty.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 24, 2023.