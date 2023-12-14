Opposition protest against the abolition of the special prosecutor’s office | | .a week

,,I consider it my duty to stand here, as I stood here in eighty-ninth. Will I come next time? If necessary, I will come every day.“

,,We want to show that young people also care about democratic Slovakia.“

,,I’m here because I don’t want someone to steal my state and deprive me of my freedom and future.“

,,When Fico’s name began to be floated as a potential prime minister, it was already a reason for protests, after what the man has done.“

,,I caught Jozef Kuciak standing here with a few people after the announcement of the cancellation of the special prosecutor’s office. That’s when I thought that it couldn’t be the case that the father of the murdered journalist would de facto defend justice himself. It was clear to me that there must be more of us.“

It seems that the opposition has begun to wake up slowly and is beginning to express its disapproval of the actions of the coalition parties in a more significant way than just posts on Instagram. After the new opposition, led by the leader of the second winning party to emerge from this year’s presidential election, Progresívne Slovakia, faced public criticism that they were too moderate opponents of the ruling coalition, the opposition united and organized a public protest. These are the parties Progresívne Slovensko, SaS and KDH. The protest in front of the Government Office took place on December 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. and its main goal was to express disagreement with the decisions and government actions of Robert Fico’s set, which include not only the so-called purges in the police and courts, but also the abolition of the institution of the special prosecutor’s office. The peaceful protest on Náměstí slobody was supposed to show that the public is aware of Robert Fico’s efforts to destroy the rule of law and is not indifferent to it.

Several thousand people gathered at Náměstí slobody, dozens of them holding banners with statements such as They won’t win, We won’t be quiet, You can’t do everything or Enough was Fica! Despite the fact that the protest was peaceful and there were no clashes, the reaction of the people showed a strong frustration and dissatisfaction with the prevailing situation. Actors on stage, among whom were political representatives of the opposition, had to make almost no effort on the so-called rousing the crowd. The protest was in the hands of the protesters, they determined its dynamics and several times interrupted the speakers on the stage with loud chants: You can’t get away with this! The message was directed to the government coalition.

Several opposition politicians spoke on stage, among the first to speak was Milan Majerský for the KDH and clearly condemned Robert Fico’s actions. He announced that he is glad that the KDH as a political party is on the right side of the river, as it was during the revolution in 1989.

Michal Šimečka, the leader of Progressive Slovakia, declared that the only relevant opposition partner for Robert Fico is the citizens.

,,They do it quietly, out of public view, because they are afraid of you,” he told the people on stage, commenting on the government’s actions.

,,That criminal law looks as if it was written by Bödör and Kočner“, noted Šimečka.

He was also supported by Mária Kolíková from SaS, who declared that the government wants to steal from us what works. She was referring to the special prosecutor’s office, which is currently being abolished, and is currently successfully investigating dozens of cases.

,,Evil not only eats others, but also itself,” stated KDH member Martina Holečková.

All the statements had a stormy response in the audience.

,,Fico is willing to rob us of everything just to protect his people. He wants to change his position to Slovakia,Lucia Plaváková from Progresívne Slovakia concluded her speech on stage.

,,But while they are driven by fear, we are driven by hope.” That was the sentence that closed the peaceful protest, and the crowd began to slowly disperse.

Regarding the question of defining the main idea of ​​the protest, Michal Sabo from Progresívne Slovenska told us journalism students after the event:

,,The main theme of the protest was our dissatisfaction with the way in which the foundations of the rule of law are being destroyed with great speed and with great vigor on the part of the coalition. As has already been said here today, I also see it as the Robert Fico government wanting to use this Advent season, when the citizens’ attention is focused on the Christmas holidays, for as many interventions as possible in the rule of law. Perhaps they did not expect that so many people would come to express their clear and loud no. I am pleasantly surprised by how many of us have gathered here today. I do have slight glimpses of history, from the days of protests after the murder of Jan and Martina, but I am very grateful that we have all gathered here today.“

When asked whether they would continue the initiative, he replied that if necessary, they would organize similar events in the future.

I wondered if they would finally be a louder opposition to be heard.

,,I don’t know if we will be a more vocal opposition because we went to the election promising to do it differently. We want to bring a new political culture. So that it is not noisy, but factual and professional.“

According to Michal Saba, this protest is mainly a reaction to the situation regarding the abolition of the special prosecutor’s office. But other things are also problematic.

,,The Minister of the Environment does not want to talk to us, despite the fact that he still says that he wants to have a discussion. But the opposite is true. With regard to the Minister of Culture, we have already convened a special committee, where we addressed her activity in disinformation websites.“

The leader of Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimečka, answered the question why an ordinary citizen should be interested in the abolition of the special prosecutor’s office and how it actually concerns him:

,, For two reasons. First, justice should apply to all. For politicians, oligarchs and ordinary people. And everyone in Slovakia is interested in the fact that the law here applies equally to everyone. That’s why we’re here. The second reason is that if the special prosecutor’s office is abolished, the fact that Fico’s government will thereby ensure impunity is one thing, but the special prosecutor’s office is primarily an institution that investigated terrorism, mafias, organized crime, etc. If these criminal proceedings are not investigated, it will endanger each and every one of us.“

Šimečka commented on the success of the protest:

,,I think that the fact that we organized it in one single day and that it’s cold outside at this time, a lot of people came and it’s a clear signal to the government that it can’t do what it wants.“

If you subscribe to a digital subscription or a print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

Share this: Facebook

X

