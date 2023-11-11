Opposition Protests Against President Xiomara Castro in Honduras

Massive Protests in Honduras Against President Xiomara Castro

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Thousands of opponents took to the streets in Honduras on Saturday to protest against President Xiomara Castro, accusing her of abusing power by appointing heads of the Prosecutor’s Office through pro-government deputies of a Congressional commission.

The opposition denounced the appointment of the attorney general and deputy prosecutor, claiming that these positions should have been chosen by the plenary session of Congress and not by a permanent commission of nine members, all of whom are pro-government, that appointed them during the legislative recess on November 1.

“The people voted for 128 deputies, a small group cannot make decisions,” said former presidential candidate Nasry Asfura, who lost the elections to Castro in 2021.

The appointment of the prosecutors was also criticized by the United States ambassador in Tegucigalpa, Laura Dogu, leading to Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina asking Dogu to avoid comments of “interference” in internal politics.

In response to what they consider “abuses” of the Executive, right-wing parties and opposition organizations formed the Citizen Opposition Bloc (BOC) in August. They are demanding solutions to rising prices, unemployment, migration of Hondurans abroad, and citizen insecurity, which they believe have worsened since Castro took office in 2022.

“The people have already decided to peacefully take to the streets because they can no longer stand this dictatorship of the Zelaya Castro family,” said the head of the group’s bench, Tomás Zambrano.

The “March for Honduras” drew a large crowd and peacefully toured the main roads of Tegucigalpa, ending in front of the Presidential House, guarded by police officers and with the presence of pro-government activists from the ruling Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre).

The opposition accuses Castro’s government of passing laws without the necessary votes in Congress, where the opponents hold 128 seats, while Libre only has 50.

Furthermore, in April 2022, former president and leader of the National Party, Juan Orlando Hernández, was extradited to the United States to face charges in a New York court of conspiracy to transport 500 tons of cocaine into the United States between 2004 and 2022.

The protests highlight the deep political divisions in Honduras and the challenges facing Castro’s administration in addressing the concerns of the opposition and the wider population.

Share this: Facebook

X

