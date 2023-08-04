Óptica Los Andes offers discounts of up to 50% on glasses and frames – EntornoInteligente

As part of a promotion that applies to all its stores nationwide,

This promotion, which will be valid until July 30, is also available for web purchases (terms and conditions apply). Clients will benefit from special prices on brands such as Ray Ban, Guess, Oakley, Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, among others.

Quito, July 2023.- With the aim of promoting visual health care with trending products and attractive prices, Óptica Los Andes (OLA), the largest optical chain in the country, offers discounts of up to 50% on glasses and frames. This promotion, which is valid until July 30, is available in selected merchandise at all OLA stores nationwide, as well as in the web store (terms and conditions apply).

When it comes to glasses, customers can take advantage of special prices on brands such as Carrera, Ray Ban, Armani Exchange and Hugo Boss, as well as Skechers, Puma and Oakley for more sporty styles. Regarding frames, the discounts are valid for Ray Ban, Guess, Oakley, Tommy Hilfiger, Tiffany and Swarovski brands.

Sergio Olivo, Head of Marketing at Óptica Los Andes, explains that “(…) Our main focus is to reinforce the message about the importance of prioritizing prevention and/or timely treatment of the different pathologies that affect vision. This, to a large extent, is possible thanks to the proper use of lenses and glasses, whose role is essential, for example, to protect the eyes from the harmful blue light produced by digital devices, and from the sun’s UV rays. Strategies like this promotion allow us to make products available to Ecuadorians that meet their visual needs, at affordable prices.”

In this way, Óptica Los Andes reaffirms its commitment to lead initiatives that facilitate the care of the visual health of citizens, with top quality eyewear products that obey the latest fashion trends worldwide.

About Los Andes Optic

Since 1979, the business that began as a family enterprise has grown to become a Los Andes Optical Group (OLA), one of the most solid business initiatives at the national level and leader in the Ecuadorian optical market. Currently the Group is made up of Óptica Los Andes, Sunglass Hot, Indulentes, and Eyes Illusion.

OLA has the professionalism and commitment of more than 500 professionals, through whom a quality and fashionable visual health service is extended in more than 80 points of sale located in Ecuador and 10 stores in Peru.

From the first day of opening, the founders of Óptica Los Andes focused on innovation, so it was the first visual health company to acquire state-of-the-art equipment for its business. Subsequently, Óptica Los Andes detected the need to have a supplier that met its requirements for lens delivery time, as well as quality and control of the products that entered the Ecuadorian market. This motivated the company to create Indulentes, the first Digital Optical Laboratory in the country.

