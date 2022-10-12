Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 11. Topic: Optimal Supply Promotes High Efficiency – National Railway Train Schedule Operation

Xinhua News Agency reporters Fan Xi, Wei Yijun and Zhu Wenzhe

From 00:00 on October 11, the national railway will implement the fourth quarter train operation map. The reporter learned from China National Railway Group Co., Ltd. that after the map adjustment, 5,286 passenger trains were operated on the whole route, an increase of 21 pairs compared with the previous one; and 10,829 pairs of freight trains were operated, an increase of 41.5 pairs compared with the previous period. The railway passenger and freight transportation capacity has been further improved. The smooth operation of the economy provides a strong transportation guarantee.

Pang Jintao, who lives in Yuhang District, Hangzhou, often travels between Hangzhou and Huzhou because of his work relationship. “I used to take a bus from Huzhou to Hangzhou East Station, and the time to go to the station was twice as long as the time I took on the high-speed rail.” Pang Jintao said, “Now from Hangzhou West Station, it takes about ten minutes from home to get to the station.”

“This map adjustment will further release the railway capacity.” Ma Hong, deputy station director of the Hangzhou Railway Station, introduced that the Hu-Hangzhou section of the He-Hangzhou high-speed railway was opened for operation on September 22, and a high-speed rail channel was added between West Lake and Taihu Lake. In the new picture, 52 pairs of EMU trains are running on the Hu-Hangzhou section of the Hezhou-Hangzhou high-speed railway.

The driver of the Huzhou-Hangzhou section of the Hehang-Hangzhou high-speed railway is waiting for the departure.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

The person in charge of the Transportation Department of China National Railway Group said that this map adjustment is an adjustment made by the railway department to consider the new railway lines, stations, vehicles and other transportation resources and the market demand for passenger and freight transportation, and to further optimize the railway transportation products. supply, and promote more convenient and efficient passenger and freight transportation services.

After the implementation of the new plan, the resources and transportation capacity of the newly added railway lines have been effectively released, and the coordinated development of the region has been boosted. Taking the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region as an example, after the Yanjiao-Tangshan section of the Jingtang Intercity Railway and the Baodi to Beichen section of the Jingbin Intercity Railway were put into operation within the year, the running time between Beijing and Tangshan, Qinhuangdao and Beichen was further compressed and optimized; The Kowloon Railway, the Bazhou-Xushui Railway, and the Fuxing EMU train running at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour from Beijing to Xiongan New Area to Baoding. After the implementation of the new map, a total of 865 pairs of passenger trains have been arranged in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, and the formation of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei on the track” has been accelerated.

In addition, after the implementation of the new plan, the railway department will further improve the quality of railway transportation services and better serve the production and living needs of the people.

On the 11th, two pairs of Nanchang West-Beijing West “Fuxing” intelligent EMUs were launched for the first time. The running time was compressed to less than 6 hours for the first time, and the fastest running time was 5 hours and 45 minutes.

According to the analysis of big data, China Railway Wuhan Bureau Group Corporation optimized and adjusted the stops and stop time of 294 passenger trains. After the map adjustment, 155 stops were added to the 128 passenger stations under the Wuhan Bureau, and passengers travel more and more. convenient.

China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. is exploring the operation of daytime sleeper trains between Shanghai, Hangzhou and Chengdu to improve the travel experience of medium and long-distance passengers.

This is a 10,000-ton coal train on the Tangbao Railway, photographed on September 16. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

In terms of freight transportation, in response to the demand for electricity and coal transportation brought about by the warm winter, the railway department has played the role of heavy-haul railways and large coal transportation channels to further enhance the ability to ensure smooth traffic and energy supply.

The Tangbao Railway is one of the main transportation channels for coal from north to south and from west to east in my country, with an annual coal shipping capacity of over 200 million tons. Hohhot South Station is an important transportation hub along the Tangbao Railway and a gathering place for 10,000-ton coal trains.

“After the map adjustment, the number of 10,000-ton coal trains from Hohhot South Station to Caofeidian West Station has been increased. The average daily coal shipment from Hohhot South Station reaches 400,000 tons, which will effectively guarantee the coal demand in East China, South China and other regions.” Hohhot South Station Station manager Li Aijun said.

The person in charge of the transportation department of China National Railway Group said that the new plan has made arrangements to improve the overall transportation capacity of coal transportation trunk lines, such as optimizing the running structure of coal transportation channels such as Haole Baoji to Ji’an, Watang to Rizhao, Tangshan to Baotou, etc. For the proportion of 10,000-ton heavy-duty trains, 3 pairs of coal transportation trains will be added.

At the same time, in order to consolidate the need for economic recovery and the market demand in the off-season passenger and peak freight seasons, the railway department optimized the train operation structure of Beijing-Guangzhou, Beijing-Shanghai, Xiangyu and other regular-speed railways, dynamically adjusted the operation of passenger and freight trains, and added freight trains. 20 pairs; 13 direct freight train lines across railway bureau group companies from Lianyungang to Wugang are added; the number of cross-border freight trains on the China-Laos Railway has been increased from 5 pairs to 7 pairs to better play the role of a golden channel for international logistics.