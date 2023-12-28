optimism prevails in citizens’ forecasts – Cover news

2023 represented a decisive watershed in terms of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since this year, in fact, there has been a gradual decrease in its relevance in government policies and people’s perceptions.

The declaration by the World Health Organization on May 5, which announced the end of the health emergency linked to the virus, contributed to this change.

Escalation due to geopolitical tensions

While on the one hand there has been a subsidence of the health crises, on the other there has been an escalation of geopolitical tensions, in particular with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Meanwhile, weather phenomena have become more unpredictable, with summer temperatures rising in many parts of the world, indicating possible worsening linked to global warming. Natural disasters have caused widespread disruption in several regions, such as Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Afghanistan, underlining the constant threat of environmental crises.

OpenAI dominates technological innovations

The technology landscape in 2023 has seen significant advancements, with OpenAI playing a key role in the transformation of Artificial Intelligence, influencing how we interact with technology.

To understand how all these global events have influenced individual perception, Ipsos conducted an international survey involving over 25,000 people in 34 countries, including Italy. The results show that, despite a slight reduction compared to 2022, more than half of people (53%) describe 2023 as a bad year for themselves and their family, and 70% consider it a bad year for their country.

Expectations for 2024 are rosy

However, expectations for 2024 reveal an increase in global optimism, with 70% of people around the world expecting it to be a better year than 2023. This is up on 2022, indicating a possible return to optimism levels observed over the last ten years.

Economic concerns for 2024 persist: as many as 70% of respondents expect inflation and interest rates to rise. However, positive signs are observed in some European countries, including an improvement in inflation perceptions in Italy.

Security is a central theme

Global security uncertainties in 2024 emerge, with less than half of people expecting an end to the war in Ukraine. Concerns about Artificial Intelligence and possible asteroid impacts remain constant, while anxiety about climate change increases.

Finally, in the society of 2024, citizens expect an increase in immigration (but also a return to physical offices), while the prospects for equal pay between men and women are still under debate, with higher numbers globally than to Italy.

