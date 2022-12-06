Optimizing and adjusting relevant measures for epidemic prevention and control, there are new changes in visiting the West Lake Scenic Area

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-06 06:34

Hangzhou Daily News Hangzhou has optimized and adjusted measures related to epidemic prevention and control, and the West Lake Scenic Area has also adjusted accordingly.

The staff of the West Lake Cruise Company told reporters that at present, taking the West Lake Cruise will no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificate or scan the venue code. However, before boarding the ship for security checks, tourists also need to actively cooperate with temperature measurement, check the health code, and board the ship with the green code.

The reporter learned from the Management Committee of the West Lake Scenic Area yesterday that at present, all parks, scenic spots and museums entering the West Lake Scenic Area will no longer check the negative nucleic acid test certificates and scan the site code. But you still need to show your health code and enter with the green code. When taking public transportation such as battery cars and cruise ships, you need to wear a mask.

At the same time, according to the principle of “willing to do all the inspections”, the nucleic acid testing service points currently set up in the scenic area are open at different times as usual to meet the needs of the public for nearby testing, and the general public and tourists can go there as needed (subject to the opening hours announced on site).