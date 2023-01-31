Source title: Optimizing business operations, breaking through pain points, recovering and expanding consumption, 51 reforms in this city to clear up hidden barriers

Time-honored catering orders increased by 69.3%, the city’s total tourism revenue increased by 57.6% year-on-year, and the passenger flow of Universal Studios increased by 90% year-on-year…During the Spring Festival, the business sentiment in Beijing picked up.

Beijing is prioritizing restoring and expanding consumption. Yesterday, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission and the Municipal Bureau of Commerce jointly released the “Implementation Plan for Clearing Hidden Barriers and Optimizing the Consumption and Business Environment”, focusing on catering, chain supermarkets and convenience stores, large shopping malls, e-commerce retail, new energy vehicles, homestays, cultural performances, New consumer brands incubated 8 business formats, and proposed 51 reform tasks to break through pain points and blockage points. These reform tasks cover more than 70% of residents’ consumption, including common tasks such as access to business, supervision and law enforcement, and also propose personalized reform tasks to make policies more precise and enterprises have a stronger sense of gain.

Simplified approval for admission

Encourage hospitals to introduce chain convenience stores

As a super-large city, Beijing’s final consumption expenditure contributes more than 60% to economic growth, and consumption has become an important force driving economic growth. But what cannot be avoided is that there are still more or less hidden barriers in the business environment of different consumption formats.

In view of the low pass rate of food business licenses, long verification time, and the problems of multiple runs and multiple runs proposed by enterprises, this city will promote the realization of the whole process of online food business licenses, and explore remote verification and online issuance under the premise of controllable risks. Electronic certificates; in view of the lack of property rights certificates or unclear ownership of property rights due to problems left over from history, and the inability to apply for business licenses or permits, each district will formulate regional residence (business place) registration management measures, and apply for business licenses if relevant conditions are met.

Some enterprises have pointed out that there are many experts’ argumentation links and long time problems in handling planning permits for the decoration and renovation of commercial facilities’ facades. Unification, multiple rectifications, and repeated inspections, the city will also strengthen the interpretation of acceptance standards and the training of on-site acceptance personnel, and clearly inform the rectification requirements and rectification eligibility standards.

“According to the plan, Beijing will also provide chain enterprises with centralized batch processing services to reduce repeated appointments for enterprises; encourage qualified sports venues, hospitals, parks, subways, science and technology parks and other units to introduce brand chain convenience stores.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission People say.

Commercial area renovation and upgrading

Promoting the sharing of parking facilities

During the Spring Festival, many qualified commercial streets launched markets, and the rich commercial displays made the citizens feel a stronger taste of the New Year.

In the future, more business districts in Beijing will try to operate outside. According to the plan, the city will speed up the standardization of procedures and standards for handling advertisements, swing-outs, displays, promotions, etc. in the business district, improve the supporting system for the management of outdoor advertising facilities, and formulate and implement rules for the management of swing-out business districts. At the same time, the pilot project of swinging out is organized in key business districts. The district government will coordinate and organize relevant departments to delineate the swinging out position, clarify the detailed rules such as swinging time and business category, and the operator will report online to the street where it is located, and the street will implement the detailed rules. Supervise the situation; optimize the internal management process of “reporting activities without permission” for promotion, and the local public security, fire and other departments provide safety guidance in advance.

In addition, the city will also promote the transformation and improvement of the business district as a whole and the transportation facilities. It is difficult to park around large shopping malls, road congestion, subway entrances are not connected, and it is difficult to share various parking facilities in the business district. Matching and other issues, formulate a traffic organization plan for the business district, improve the connection between the above-ground and underground traffic, and promote the sharing of parking facilities.

Optimize cultural performance management

Research and promulgate regulations on content management of secret room scripts

Some new formats have also entered the scope of the “Implementation Plan” to optimize business operations. In response to the long approval cycle of cultural performance licenses raised by enterprises and the high threshold for filing certificates for performance venue business units, the plan proposes to integrate approval services such as commercial performance licenses and large-scale mass event safety licenses involved in holding large-scale performances For “one thing”, implement parallel approval and whole-process online management; study and introduce content management regulations for new cultural formats such as secret room script killing, and refine content review standards and processes.

In terms of optimizing the development environment of e-commerce retail, the city will guide financial institutions to provide special credit lines and flexibly adjust repayments in response to the problems reported by enterprises that financing is difficult, that “one enterprise, one policy” hopes to speed up the implementation, and that the business scope of cross-border e-commerce is limited. We will actively seek to expand the range of cross-border e-commerce retail imported products, extend and expand the integration of cross-border e-commerce online and offline businesses, research and explore the setting of self-pickup cabinets and front-end counters based on consumption scenarios such as city business districts and supermarkets. A new model of cross-border consumption in warehouses.

In terms of optimizing the consumption environment of new energy vehicles, we will formulate and implement a development plan for charging and swapping facilities, and form a network and service system of new energy supply facilities for vehicles that follow the city’s stations, complement each other, be intelligent, efficient, safe and convenient; standardize the access standards for country houses In terms of safety and process, promote the whole-process multi-department training guidance, joint audit, and joint supervision model, and formulate audit standards for hygiene and safety that conform to the characteristics of the rural homestay industry.

“The city will continue to unremittingly promote the reform of optimizing the business environment, create a better development environment for enterprises, accumulate new kinetic energy for the full recovery and expansion of consumption, and add new advantages for high-quality development.” The relevant person in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission said.