Optimizing prevention and control measures Guangdong speeds up the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation board rooms

CCTV news(News broadcast): In response to the multi-point distribution of the epidemic situation in Guangdong Province, the whole province coordinated and dispatched, accelerated the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation board rooms, and implemented classification and precise prevention and control.

Multiple departments in Guangdong Province quickly linked up to fully promote the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation points. As of 12:00 on November 17, a total of 39,000 beds have been delivered in the shelter hospitals in Guangzhou, and the total number of beds in the shelter hospitals and isolation board rooms under planning and construction exceeds 240,000.

He Zhijian, deputy director of the Construction Market Department of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development: We are racing against time, reversing the construction period by the hour, racing against the clock, and striving to provide the greatest support for this epidemic.

Haizhu District of Guangzhou City is the key area for this round of epidemic prevention and control. As of 12:00 on November 17, Haizhu District has transferred more than 90,000 close contacts. The elderly, children, pregnant women, and infected persons with underlying diseases are prioritized for transfer to designated hospitals, and those with mild or asymptomatic infections are transferred to local hospitals. cabin hospital, international health station.

Chen Lifang, deputy leader of the medical team supporting the Fangcai Hospital of Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital: In response to this round of epidemic, our hospital has quickly established a well-organized medical team, including our Department of Critical Care Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Psychology, etc. Specialist, with a relatively wide coverage, can better provide more comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for our patients diagnosed with the new crown, and promote their early recovery.