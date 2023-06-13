Optimizing service discounts and benefiting Beijing graduation season renting service into the campus series of activities launched

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 13 (Reporter Chi Mengrui) It is another year of graduation season. The Beijing Housing and Urban-Rural Development Committee and the Youth League Municipal Committee have guided the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association to organize the Municipal Lawyers Association and the Municipal Student Federation to carry out the 2023 ” “Graduation season rental service into the campus” series of activities. This is the fifth consecutive year that Beijing has held this event.

This event continues to target fresh graduates from 92 colleges and universities in Beijing and graduates who will leave school without employment in 2022 and come to Beijing for employment in other places. On-site activities will be held directly on the campuses of more than 20 colleges and universities. Provide services. While carrying out on-site activities, the content of graduation season activities will also be pushed to colleges and universities online to benefit more college graduates. On June 12, the first event officially kicked off at China University of Geosciences (Beijing).

The Beijing Graduation Season rental service into the campus series of activities started.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Chi Mengrui

On the same day, the Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association issued a rental housing preferential service initiative to the whole industry, mainly including the real matching of housing sources, rent, deposit, commission discounts, and diversification in the whole chain of house hunting, house viewing, house selection, signing of contracts, and occupancy service measures. Beijing’s major real estate brokerage agencies, housing leasing companies, and self-sustaining development companies have responded positively. At present, 25 companies have signed industry integrity management and service commitments, effectively optimizing services and offering preferential benefits.

For the first time, Beijing launched an innovative “1+N” activity session. That is, in the area where colleges and universities are concentrated, select a stationed college to hold on-site activities, and invite students from many surrounding colleges to participate, so as to exert a driving effect, improve the radiation and efficiency of the event, and ensure the effect of the event. The first stop is to enter China University of Geosciences (Beijing), and set up a special session on Xueyuan Road, inviting students from Beijing University of Science and Technology, Beijing Forestry University, Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Beijing Language and Culture University, China University of Mining and Technology (Beijing), China Agricultural University, etc. Take part in this event.

At the event site, industry experts and lawyers were invited to interpret housing leasing policies, publicize leasing knowledge, and popularize the law for graduates; nearly 20 companies entered the campus to provide suitable housing sources, multiple preferential measures and services for graduates, and conducted on-site demonstrations and consultations . Through various forms, it helps the majority of graduates to improve their awareness and ability of renting risk prevention, and realizes the effective and precise connection between supply and demand. There will be more “1+N” activities in Chaoyang, Changping, Tongzhou and other districts in succession.

In order to implement the activity discounts and protect the interests of graduates, the Beijing Housing and Urban-Rural Development Committee put forward three requirements for associations and participating companies in this event:

One is to strictly follow the “Beijing Housing Leasing Regulations” to standardize leasing operations and services. In this event, the company’s housing resources must be released in accordance with the regulations, and non-compliant housing sources should be eliminated. If the transaction is successfully completed through this event, it is required to be included in the leasing platform for online signing and filing. For the houses participating in the activity, the deposit collected by the leasing intermediary agency is fully implemented by the third party.

The second is to unblock the service hotline. The Beijing Real Estate Intermediary Industry Association and event companies have set up consultation and complaint hotlines, and set up online message boards to answer questions for graduates before the end of the event, and resolve conflicts and disputes encountered in the process of renting houses in a timely manner.

The third is to pay attention to dispute mediation. The industry mediation organization and the Municipal Lawyers Association should designate special personnel to provide legal lectures and diversified dispute resolution for graduates, so as to solve the graduates’ worries about renting houses.

