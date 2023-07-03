Optimizing “Star Rating” and Improving “Door Responsibility System” Management in Tongxiang

Tongxiang, China – The Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has been working towards optimizing their “star rating” system and enhancing the management of the “door responsibility system” in order to improve urban fine management. The bureau aims to create a clean, tidy, orderly, and safe urban environment while enhancing the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.

Since the beginning of this year, the bureau has focused on the optimization of the “star rating” system as a means to promote construction, reform, and excellence. They have continuously improved the management effectiveness of the “door responsibility system” and implemented the concept of “urban management should be as fine as embroidery”. This approach aims to improve the level of urban fine management and promote high-quality urban development.

To achieve this, the bureau has introduced a “smart” evaluation system based on the previous star rating system. They have identified 88 sub-items in 7 major aspects, including domestic waste classification, law-abiding dog raising, and promotion of civilized behavior. These aspects are covered by the “City Appearance and Environmental Sanitation Front Door Responsibility System Management Regulations”. The evaluation system has a model with 100 points and 57 plus and minus points involved. Based on the evaluation model scores and actual star rating results, the bureau has set specific score requirements for each star rating category. This allows for a more accurate assessment of the performance of the more than 34,000 shops along the street in the city. The bureau aims to promote the formation of a “smart” evaluation system with local management characteristics.

Additionally, the bureau is promoting reform in the management of shops along the street through the evaluation system. By developing “star ratings” for these shops, they are encouraging changes in management concepts and methods. They are integrating technology to promote convenience, specificity, and precise management. The evaluation system allows for a “one store, one policy” and “star-oriented” management method. Merchants along the street are included in the key management list, with a focus on supervision and rectification. This shift in management methods has resulted in a reduction in ineffective management investment by over 30% and a 60% increase in the efficiency of problem disposal.

Furthermore, the bureau aims to promote excellence through evaluation by establishing benchmarking demonstration models. Building on the “star rating” system, they have introduced rating systems such as the “red and black list” and “star civilized business households”. The evaluation results are publicized and promoted through various media channels, and corresponding certificates are issued. This encourages the establishment of benchmarking models and provides goals for all shops along the street to follow. Excellent models drive neighborhood shops and overall road sections to improve, creating a culture of mutual learning and common improvement. The results of the evaluations are linked to preferential policies such as “credit loans” to further enhance the sense of achievement for excellent merchants.

Currently, the bureau has organized eight red and black list evaluations, selected 80 red list subjects, and conducted five evaluations for “civilized merchants”. They have identified 2,000 “civilized merchants” who excel in their practices.

Through their efforts in optimizing the “star rating” system and improving the management of the “door responsibility system,” the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau is working towards creating a better urban environment and enhancing the overall management of the city.